OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Gender equality will be achieved when everyone, regardless of their gender, can fully participate in every part of society. This includes having a fair say in politics, equal opportunities in the economy, and the freedom to live without fear of violence.

Today, on Persons Day, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced the recipients of the 2023 Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case. The 2023 Award recipients are:

Marlene Catterall

Gemma Hickey

Dr. Nafissa Ismail

Lorin MacDonald

Maria Wu

Aditi Sivakumar (Youth Recipient)

The work of these outstanding award recipients is helping to make Canada more inclusive, while inspiring others to make a difference at home and around the world. When Canadians come together, we can make significant strides towards gender equality.

The Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case were created in 1979 to mark the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking Persons Case. This decision marked the beginning of women's increased participation in public and political life, removing a significant legal barrier to gender equality in Canada. Through this recognition, we honour the vital work to ensure all women are included in the advancement of gender equality.

"As advocates for equality, diversity and equity for women and girls, this year's trailblazers are truly deserving of this recognition. They are activists, lawyers, and leaders in making systemic changes to support victims of gender-based violence. I am incredibly honoured to congratulate the six recipients for their dedication, passion, and commitment to making their country and the world a better place. Their stories and leadership are reminders that together, we can make gender equality a reality."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

The Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case were created in 1979 to mark the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking Persons Case, in which Canada's highest court of appeal declared that the word "person" included both women and men.

highest court of appeal declared that the word "person" included both women and men. Recipients of the Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case have contributed to advancing equality by helping to remove the barriers that hold women and girls back, and by contributing to create a world of infinite possibilities for everyone.

2023 marks the 44th anniversary of the Persons Awards and the 94th anniversary of the Persons Case.

