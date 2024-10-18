CALGARY, AB, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Gender equality isn't a fight that can be done alone. It requires all of us to acknowledge and work towards breaking down the barriers of entry of equitable participation – in all parts of society. This includes having more diverse representation, a fair say in politics, equal opportunities in Canada's workforce, and the freedom to live without fear of violence and discrimination.

Today, on Persons Day, and the 95th anniversary of the historic Persons Case, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced the recipients of the 2024 Governor General's Awards (Persons Awards) in Commemoration of the Persons Case.

The 2024 Persons Awards recipients are:

Sylvia Bashevkin

Janine Benedet , K.C.

, K.C. Dr. Rabiya Jalil

Jean Parris

Nicole White

Joëlle Kabisoso Kapinga (Youth Recipient)

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Persons Awards. Both the 2023 and 2024 recipients were commemorated during a ceremony today in Calgary, Alberta. The 2023 Persons Awards recipients are Marlene Catterall, Gemma Hickey, Dr. Nafissa Ismail, Lorin MacDonald, Maria Wu and Aditi Sivakumar (Youth Recipient).

Recipients of the Persons Awards serve as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging the next generation to reach new heights and continue the tradition of courage, integrity, and hard work that the Famous Five of the Persons Case inspired. The contributions of these award recipients include community builders, academics, artists, physicians, and lawyers, who have helped to advance gender equality by removing barriers that hold women and girls back, and by shaping a world of infinite possibilities for everyone.

Quote

"The remarkable award recipients are hardworking and courageous leaders in their communities and across Canada. These six women are an exemplary representation of the legacy of the Famous Five, evident through their dedication, passion, and commitment to making our country a better place to learn and to thrive. Their stories are reminders that when women succeed and offer inspiration to others, everyone across Canada benefits."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick Facts

Persons Day takes place each year on October 18 , marking the day in 1929 when Canada's highest court of appeal declared that the legal definition of the word "person" included both women and men.

, marking the day in 1929 when highest court of appeal declared that the legal definition of the word "person" included both women and men. This decision marked the beginning of women's increased participation in public and political life, removing a significant legal barrier to gender equality in Canada .

. The Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case were created in 1979 to mark the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking Persons Case and recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to equality for women and girls in Canada .

