ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ communities face discrimination, violence, and barriers, which prevent them from participating in economic, social, and political aspects of life. Supporting organizations that represent these communities helps to build a safer, more equitable and inclusive Canada.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, alongside Minister O'Regan, St. John's South—Mount Pearl, Member of Parliament Joanne Thompson, St. John's East, and Pam Parsons, Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality in Newfoundland and Labrador, announced $867,162 for two organizations whose respective goals are to support, among others, Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQI+ communities. Gender-based violence and affirming healthcare are at the heart of the projects receiving support.

First Light St. John's Friendship Centre received funding for a project to advance missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) policy change to end gender-based violence in Newfoundland and Labrador .

The National Inquiry into MMIWG highlighted the underlying systemic causes of ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. Increasing the capacity of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations will enable organizations to address the root causes of gender-based violence and ensure that Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQI+ people, and their communities, can prosper now and in the future.

Quadrangle LGBTQ Community Centre received funding for a project on health equity research outreach.

Following the launch of the 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan last year, the Government of Canada continues to prioritize direct support to 2SLGBTQI+ communities. This includes supporting community-informed projects that will address key issues facing these communities.

"Local Indigenous and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations like First Light St. John's Friendship Centre and Quadrangle LGBTQ Community Centre know how best to support their community. By investing in grassroots organizations, the Government of Canada is making sure that no one is left behind while building a more inclusive Canada."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Gender-based violence has no place in Canada. I'm pleased to support the important work of two local organizations, First Light St John's Friendship Centre, and Quadrangle LGBTQ Community Centre. Today's funding announcement takes us one step closer to achieving an inclusive Canada where everyone has access to affirming healthcare and lives a life free from gender-based violence."

Minister Seamus O'Regan, St. John's South—Mount Pearl

"The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) documented the many ways in which gender-based violence disproportionately affects Indigenous communities – going so far as to call it a national emergency. With this new funding from Women and Gender Equality Canada, First Light Friendship Centre will be able to expand its capacity to address the root causes of gender-based violence affecting 2SLGBTQ+ people in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. In collaboration with our partners in First Voice Urban Indigenous Coalition, we will lead research and policy development efforts to promote the implementation of the MMIWG Calls for Justice on behalf of our community."

Stacey Howse, Executive Director, First Light St. John's Friendship Centre

"Access to 2SLGBTQIA+ competent healthcare providers is something the 2SLGBTQIA+ community of Newfoundland and Labrador has been advocating for years for. Through our Women and Gender Equality Canada–funded project, Quadrangle will research the barriers and facilitators to accessing healthcare in our province. This will help highlight and explore the need for more gender-affirming care services to be offered in the province, the need for greater access to harm-reduction supports like PEP and PrEP, and the overall need for improved 2SLGBTQIA+ education within our healthcare system. This research also allows us to develop training tools to better support knowledge-sharing with healthcare providers from the voices of our community."

Charlie Murphy, Executive Director, Quadrangle NL

Quick facts

In January 2022 , Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) launched a call for proposals to bolster the capacity of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations to provide gender-based violence prevention programming to address the root causes of violence. This funding is part of the approximately $601.3 million that the Government of Canada committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This includes $55 million to increase the capacity of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations, helping them address the root causes of violence and deliver prevention programming in their communities.

, Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) launched a call for proposals to bolster the capacity of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations to provide gender-based violence prevention programming to address the root causes of violence. This funding is part of the approximately that the Government of committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. The Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. The National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence is aligned with, and complementary, to both the Plan and Pathway.

contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan. It outlines the Government of efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. On May 17, 2022 , WAGE launched a call for proposals for community-informed initiatives to address key challenges and advance equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed $15 million over three years to support community-informed initiatives to overcome issues facing 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

, WAGE launched a call for proposals for community-informed initiatives to address key challenges and advance equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. As part of Budget 2021, the Government of committed over three years to support community-informed initiatives to overcome issues facing 2SLGBTQI+ communities. Launched in August 2022 , the 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan: Prioritizes and sustains 2SLGBTQI+ community action Continues to advance and strengthen 2SLGBTQI+ rights at home and abroad Supports Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ resilience and resurgence Engages everyone in Canada in fostering a more inclusive future Strengthens 2SLGBTQI+ data and evidence-based policy-making Embeds 2SLGBTQI+ issues in the work of the Government of Canada

, the 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan:

