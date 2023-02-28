REGINA, SK, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Despite progress in recent decades, gender equality in Canada remains a pressing issue. Indigenous women and girls as well as Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people face unique and complex challenges as they strive for equal opportunities in social, economic, educational, and political life.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $4 million for eight organizations to advance gender equality in Saskatchewan. These organizations include:

Aboriginal Friendship Centres of Saskatchewan

Honouring Her Spark



Honouring Her Spark: Safe Space Strategy

CAAN Communities, Alliances & Networks

GBV and cultural responsiveness: a GBA+ approach to building a cross organizational framework and action-plan

File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council

File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council Missing and Murdered

Indigenous Women Commemoration Project 2019

Indigenous Women Commemoration Project 2019 Lifetime Productions Ltd.

Disruption: Changing Saskatchewan's Tech Ecosystem to Empower Indigenous Women

New North SANC Services Inc.

"Raising their Voices": Northern and Indigenous Women's Pathfinder Project

Prince Albert Métis Women's Association Inc.

Paray Miyoopimatishihk: Improving Equality Through Analysis, Advocacy and System Design in Northern Saskatchewan



Shoohkayihtamihk: Building Capacity to Reduce Gender-Based Violence in North Central Saskatchewan

Saskatoon Indian and Métis Friendship Centre

Tâpwêw – ᑖᐯᐧᐤ She Speaks the Truth. Advocacy for Indigenous women by Indigenous women

Wahpeton Dakota Development Ltd.

Wahpeton Dakota Women's traditional governance and leadership structure development

By supporting Indigenous women and girls that are at the heart of their communities, the Government of Canada continues to create a safer and more equitable society for all.

Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people continue to face disproportionate levels of violence and abuse, including physical, sexual, and emotional violence, as well as exploitation and trafficking. Some of these projects also enable the organizations to address the root causes of gender-based violence and ensure that Indigenous women and their communities can prosper now and in the future. Without addressing gender-based violence, we cannot have gender equality.

Quotes

"During my discussions with these organizations, they made it very clear that by investing in projects that focus on gender equality, we can create a more equitable and just society where all individuals can thrive. The organizations' work will ensure that all individuals – including Indigenous women; girls; and Two-Spirit, sexually diverse, and gender-diverse people – can live in a society where their rights are protected, their voices are heard, and their contributions are valued."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts

This funding is part of the $601.3 million that the Government of Canada invested through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. It also builds on previous Women and Gender Equality Canada funding of over $13 million to more than 100 commemoration projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people.

The Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end the gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people.

has committed approximately in emergency COVID-19 funding to support individuals experiencing gender-based violence. Since , the Government of has invested over of emergency COVID-19 response and recovery funding in over 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centres, and other organizations, including over 140 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals. Funding for three of these projects is part of the Government of Canada's $15 million 2SLGBTQI+ Projects Fund, announced in Budget 2021.The Projects Fund supports 2SLGBTQI+ not-for-profit organizations in developing community-informed projects that address systemic barriers faced by 2SLGBTQI+ people. The funding also supports efforts to address intersectional barriers, including those faced by Indigenous, Black, racialized, and rural or remote 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

Associated links

