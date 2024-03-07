OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Minister Marci Ien and Parliamentary Secretary Lisa Hepfner will be in New York City for the 68th Session of the United Nations' Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW).

At this year's session, occurring from March 11 to March 22, international institutions, governments, and civil society organizations will meet to discuss the priority theme of "Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective". Both Minister Ien and Parliamentary Secretary Hepfner will underscore Canada's commitment to advancing gender equality for women and girls in all their diversity, in economic, social, and political life.

In addition to Minister Ien and Parliamentary Secretary Hepfner, the Canadian delegation includes federal parliamentarians, representatives from provincial and territorial governments, and National Indigenous Leaders and Representatives.

The delegation also includes representatives from feminist civil society organizations (CSO) that will add meaningful perspectives to the discussions, as they share their expertise with regard to this year's theme. CSOs will also meet and share experiences with other organizations from around the world.

The civil society organizations delegation includes:

Shayla Claringbold - Indigenous Youth Roots

- Indigenous Youth Roots Jennifer Cloutier - YWCA

- YWCA Clèche Kokolo - Canadian Partnership for Women and Children's Health (CanWaCH)

Hannah Shein - Egale

- Egale Hana Val – BYTE

Quotes

"I look forward to once again leading the Canadian delegation at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. We remain committed to working with diverse civil society organizations, experts, and advocates; and alongside Indigenous Peoples, Black and racialized, and gender-diverse people that are on the frontlines in the fight for gender equality. Both domestically and internationally Canada will continue to be a champion of the feminist movement, while breaking down barriers that set women, girls and diverse people back."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"When Indigenous women and all women succeed and are able to reach their full potential, it strengthens our communities, our economy and our whole society. Even with strides that have been made in gender equality, women, especially Indigenous, are struggling to overcome systemic barriers that are still in place and prevent them from that. By having important conversations like the ones today, and actively investing in women, we're able to start addressing these systematic issues at their core."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"I am looking forward to continuing the work towards gender equality at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. Despite advancements, women, girls and gender-diverse people in Canada continue to face barriers. Investing in women is only part of the equation, it is important to continue to seek out the root causes and address the systems that create inequality and poverty."

Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick Facts

The Commission on the Status of Women is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Canada has participated in the UNCSW since its creation in 1947. Women and Gender Equality Canada, in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada, leads preparations for the annual meeting.

has participated in the UNCSW since its creation in 1947. Women and Gender Equality Canada, in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada, leads preparations for the annual meeting. McKinsey Global Institute estimates that achieving gender equality around the world could increase global GDP by $12 trillion over 10 years.

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Nanki Singh, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, 819-665-2632, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]