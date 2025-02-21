OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food announced the re-appointment of three members, Michele Hengen, James Laws, and Govert Verstralen to Farm Credit Canada's Board of Directors. The three members have each served on the Board since 2017 and will continue for a term of four years, effective immediately.

Michele Hengen is a seasoned consultant with over 25 years of expertise in the insurance, investment, and pension industries. She holds the designation of Associate Certified Coach and is also a published author. She also operated an independent risk consulting and executive coaching practice for five years and provided services to a diverse range of clients before joining People First to support a broader clientele.

James Laws brings over 40 years of experience in agriculture, having held senior agribusiness roles across Canada and worked internationally on development projects and private-sector farm operations. As an Agricultural Consultant, he has undertaken projects overseas in Suriname, Senegal, and Tanzania. He also served as Executive Director of the Canadian Meat Council (2004–2016) and the Canadian Farm Business Management Council (1999–2003).

Govert Verstralen has over 45 years of expertise in banking, finance, and agribusiness. He served as a Principal Officer and President & CEO of Rabobank Canada and was a member of the North American Compliance Committee and Operational Risk Management Committee. He has also been a board member of Food Processors of Canada for 11 years and served on the Canadian Agri-Food Marketing Council for five years, where he advised the Ministers of Agriculture and International Trade on strategies to grow Canada's food industry.

"I would like to congratulate Ms. Hengen, Mr. Laws, and Mr. Verstralen on their re-appointment to Farm Credit Canada's Board of Directors. Since their appointment in 2017, they have demonstrated their unwavering dedication to supporting farmers, producers and agribusinesses across our country, and I am confident that they will continue to make valuable contributions in their roles over the next four years."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is Canada's largest provider of business and financial services to producers, agribusinesses and agri-food operations, with more than 103,000 customers serviced by 103 locations across Canada and a loan portfolio of more than $50 billion .

The Government of Canada follows an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canada's democracy by serving on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

