OTTAWA, ON, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Yesterday, federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) Ministers of Agriculture met virtually to discuss ways to support a more resilient and competitive agriculture sector and food supply chains that make up Canada's agri-food landscape. Ministers discussed possible measures to support the hard-working producers and processors across Canada to address the emerging challenges related to international trade and the potential opportunities that could be created by increased interprovincial trade.

Ministers reiterated their commitment to enhancing the effectiveness of business risk management (BRM) programs. Due to the uncertain trade environment and unfavourable climate conditions in parts of the country, Ministers agreed to take the necessary steps to implement a package of enhancements to the AgriStability program. For the 2025 program year only, the compensation rate will be increased from 80% to 90% and the maximum payment limit will be increased from $3 million to $6 million. These changes are meant to help producers manage the risks they face. In addition, for AgriStability, starting in the 2026 program year, provinces and territories will have the option to use a new inventory valuation method for inventories destined to be used on-farm. Ministers agreed to seek the necessary approvals to include feed costs associated with rented pasture as an allowable expense in advance of the 2026 program year, report back on progress at the September annual meeting and to continue a review of AgriStability allowable expenses.

FPT Ministers are working together to increase interprovincial trade of food. Ministers discussed a variety of options, including ways to remove barriers to internal food trade and identify new trade opportunities. Ministers also discussed enhanced client service support from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for small to medium-sized businesses wishing to market food products across Canada under a federal food licence, increasing slaughter capacity where possible in regions with restricted access to services, and allowing interprovincial trade of low-risk manufactured foods without a federal licence. These ideas will be informed by the two ongoing pilots on meat trade and slaughter that are being accelerated. These initiatives aim to support business growth and improve market access, while maintaining Canada's robust food safety system.

FPT Ministers highlighted the critical importance of joint efforts across governments to maintain, expand and diversify international market access. In support of this work, Ministers discussed the federal Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office and other resources in the region. Ministers also emphasized the importance of engaging with China at the highest level, to improve the overall trade relationship and to remove Chinese tariffs on Canadian agriculture and seafood products. Ministers also underscored the benefits of existing trade agreements and emphasized the importance of considering the impact of tariffs on businesses.

The annual conference of FPT Ministers of Agriculture will take place in-person in Winnipeg, Manitoba September 7-9, 2025.

Quotes

"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our farmers, ranchers and food processors across the country, we've earned a reputation for producing the best products in the world. By working together across governments, we can continue to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of our sector, drive economic growth, and help to ensure Canadian products continue to lead on quality, safety, and sustainability."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The province of Manitoba strongly supports our agricultural producers, the backbone of the Manitoba economy. We remain committed to working with other levels of governments, private sector partners and other provinces to deliver programs that support food security, and sustainable practices to ensure the economic viability of farms. We will continue to work tirelessly to advocate for important programs that help producers manage environmental and market risks in a changing global political environment."

- The Honourable Ron Kostyshyn, Manitoba Minister of Agriculture

Quick facts

Canada's global exports of agriculture and agri-food in 2024 overall was $92.2 billion in 2024, compared to $91.6 billion in 2023.

global exports of agriculture and agri-food in 2024 overall was in 2024, compared to in 2023. In 2024, Canada exported nearly $100.3 billion globally in agri-food, fish and seafood products combined. In 2023, that number was $99.2 billion .

Related products:

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For media: Annie Cullinan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Manitoba media requests for general information, contact Communications and Engagement: [email protected]; Manitoba media requests for ministerial comment, contact Cabinet Communications: [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]