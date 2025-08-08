OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, has concluded a productive seven-day trade mission to Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Representatives from Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector joined the Minister for the mission to the region, which is already importing more than a quarter of Canada's total agricultural exports, and poised for much more. Canadian agricultural stakeholder groups who joined Minister MacDonald on the mission included: Cereals Canada; Soy Canada; Protein Industries Canada; Canada Beef; Pulse Canada; the Canadian Pork Council; and the Canadian Cattle Association.

During the mission, Minister MacDonald met with senior government officials, industry leaders, importers and other key stakeholders to discuss boosting agricultural and agri-food trade, increased cooperation on research, innovation, food safety and technical expertise, and to promote the Canada Brand. In each country, the Minister convened meetings between industry representatives and local businesses and importers to discuss market trends, regulatory challenges, and opportunities for growth. He also attended World Food Expo, the largest agri-food and beverages trade show in the Philippines, and met with Canadian exhibitors.

Key meetings included:

Indonesia's Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman ;

Minister of Agriculture ; Indonesia's Deputy for Food and Agriculture Coordination Ms. Widiastuti;

Deputy for Food and Agriculture Coordination Ms. Widiastuti; ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn ;

; Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and Environment Grace Fu Hai Yein ; and,

Minister for Sustainability and Environment ; and, The Philippines' Secretary of Agriculture Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.

Minister MacDonald's mission underscores Canada's commitment to trade with reliable partners and growth across the Indo-Pacific region.

Quotes

"Our farmers and food processors work tirelessly to produce reliable, high-quality and safe food. Because of the reputation they've helped build, more countries are choosing our products, and we're absolutely focused on creating more opportunities for them by increasing and diversifying our exports, moving forward on new free trade agreements, and raising the profile of the Canada Brand worldwide, especially in areas like the Indo-Pacific."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The Indo-Pacific region represents one of Canada's most significant and fastest-growing markets for cereals. Canada has enjoyed long-standing trade partnerships with the countries in this region, and the Minister's presence underscores the importance of these relationships. The Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office provides boots-on-the-ground trade support to regulators and exporters, and helps to uphold Canada's reputation for clean, consistent cargos which our Indo-Pacific customers expect."

- Dean Dias, Chief Executive Officer, Cereals Canada

"I've seen Minister MacDonald show our customers and their governments that in a world of chaos, they can count on Canada. Meeting customers and their governments face to face and supporting the Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office delivers what our customers need. With over 70% of our soybeans exported, including $1.5 billion to the Indo-Pacific each year, when we deliver value for customers, we deliver value for farmers and the entire soy value chain."

- Brian Innes, Executive Director, Soy Canada

"Our recent trip across the Indo-Pacific region with Minister MacDonald reaffirmed the importance of building strong, collaborative relationships with countries that share our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and food security. Canada's plant-based food and ingredient sector offers high-quality, sustainable protein options that meet the growing demand in the Indo-Pacific. By working with partners across the region, including through the Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office, we can build lasting trade and business relationships that benefit both Canadians and Indo-Pacific consumers."

- Robert Hunter, Chief Executive Officer, Protein Industries Canada

"The Indo-Pacific region represents a rapidly growing market for Canadian beef with tremendous potential for long-term trade partnerships. Minister MacDonald's trade mission demonstrates Canada's commitment to advancing Canadian agriculture through active engagement with key partners. Canada Beef appreciates the support of the Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office in Manila in building strategic relationships in the region. Reliable and predictable access along with a level playing field for Canadian beef in global markets are core to achieving a truly competitive landscape with our major competitors."

- Eric Bienvenue, President, Canada Beef

"The Indo-Pacific holds tremendous potential for Canada's pulse sector, which is why Pulse Canada was a leading advocate for the creation of the Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office. Pulse Canada has been working for years to diversify markets in the Indo-Pacific and unlock new opportunities for Canadian pulse growers, processors, and exporters, and we are pleased to see the federal government placing a stronger focus on this region and aligning with industry efforts to build long-term, sustainable trade relationships."

- Julianne Curran, Vice President, Market Innovation, Pulse Canada

"We were thrilled to join the Minister for his first-ever visit to the ASEAN region. As a supporter of the Indo-Pacific Agricultural and Agri-Food Office and of diversifying our trading relationships, the Canadian Pork Council appreciated the wonderful conversations we had with local producers and buyers. We look forward to continuing these relationships as we help bring the world's best pork, Canadian pork, to markets around the world."

- René Roy, Chair, Canadian Pork Council

"It has been an honour to participate in my first international trip as President of the Canadian Cattle Association. The mission has provided excellent opportunities to grow relationships in three priority Southeast Asian markets along with the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. Canadian beef producers appreciate every opportunity to diversify and gain new markets and opportunities for our nutritious and sustainable Canadian beef products. We are excited for the growth potential in the Indo-Pacific region at large, where Canadian beef is valued for our high-quality, safe product."

- Tyler Fulton, President, Canadian Cattle Association

Quick Facts

The Indo-Pacific area includes 40 economies, over four billion people, and $47 trillion in economic activity. It's the world's fastest-growing region, and home to 11 of Canada's top 20 trading partners.

in economic activity. It's the world's fastest-growing region, and home to 11 of top 20 trading partners. Launched in 2022, Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy has committed to advancing five strategic objectives — from security and trade to sustainability and regional engagement. It reflects Canada's commitment to inclusive growth, a rules-based international order, and partnerships that create shared prosperity with Indo-Pacific economies.

Indo-Pacific Strategy has committed to advancing five strategic objectives — from security and trade to sustainability and regional engagement. It reflects commitment to inclusive growth, a rules-based international order, and partnerships that create shared prosperity with Indo-Pacific economies. The Indo-Pacific is Canada's second-largest regional export market and trading partner. In 2024, Canada exported $22 billion worth of agriculture and agri-food products to the Indo-Pacific region, and it's a growing market.

second-largest regional export market and trading partner. In 2024, exported worth of agriculture and agri-food products to the Indo-Pacific region, and it's a growing market. There are potential opportunities for Canada to grow its market share. Last year, agri-food and seafood exports represented nearly 29.6% of Canada's total merchandise exports to the Indo-Pacific region, being ranked as the largest sector for merchandise exports.

to grow its market share. Last year, agri-food and seafood exports represented nearly 29.6% of total merchandise exports to the Indo-Pacific region, being ranked as the largest sector for merchandise exports. On December 2, 2024 , Canada and Indonesia signed a joint statement announcing the conclusion of negotiations for a Canada-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and committed to sign the CEPA in 2025.

, and signed a joint statement announcing the conclusion of negotiations for a Canada-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and committed to sign the CEPA in 2025. Indonesia is a G20 country and Southeast Asia's largest economy. With a population of 279 million and GDP of close to $1.9 trillion in 2023, the Indonesian market holds significant potential for Canadian traders, investors, and service providers.

is a G20 country and largest economy. With a population of 279 million and GDP of close to in 2023, the Indonesian market holds significant potential for Canadian traders, investors, and service providers. Once concluded and in force, the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (ACAFTA) will open new pathways for trade and investment between Canada and ASEAN member states, including the Philippines . For our agri-food sectors, it means expanded market access, reduced trade barriers, and a more predictable environment for businesses in Canada , the Philippines and our other ASEAN regional trading partners.

and ASEAN member states, including . For our agri-food sectors, it means expanded market access, reduced trade barriers, and a more predictable environment for businesses in , and our other ASEAN regional trading partners. Canada and the Philippines also launched exploratory discussions for a potential bilateral FTA that would build on the ACAFTA once in force, allowing for higher standards and the further elimination of tariffs and barriers to trade between Canada and the Philippines .

and also launched exploratory discussions for a potential bilateral FTA that would build on the ACAFTA once in force, allowing for higher standards and the further elimination of tariffs and barriers to trade between and . World Food Expo (WOFEX) is the largest agri-food and beverages trade show in the Philippines . The four-day tradeshow attracts 51,000 visitors, including key agri-food stakeholders such as suppliers, importers, traders, distributors, retailers, food service operators, and the general public. In total there were 59 Canadian delegates from 33 companies, industry associations and provinces exhibiting this year at the expo.

