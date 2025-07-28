Media Notice - Federal Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald to visit Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines to strengthen Indo-Pacific partnerships

OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will travel to Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines to advance Canada's agricultural trade interests in the Indo-Pacific.

The Indo-Pacific region represents significant opportunities for growing the Canadian economy. Encompassing 40 economies, over four billion people and $47.19 trillion in economic activity, it is the world's fastest growing region and home to six of Canada's top 13 trading partners. Strengthening collaboration with regional partners will help Canada diversify trade and become the strongest economy in the G7.

During the trip, Minister MacDonald will meet with senior government officials, Canadian and local business leaders, and other important stakeholders to promote Canadian agricultural and agri-food products, strengthen bilateral relationships, and explore opportunities of mutual interest in key Indo-Pacific markets.

Quote

"Canada is a trusted supplier of sustainable, top-quality agricultural products that are in demand around the world. This trip is about promoting these products, advancing trade discussions, and building relationships that will create new opportunities for our hardworking producers back home."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

