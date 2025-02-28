SPRING VALLEY, PE, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced more than $116 million under the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program. This funding will support 119 projects across Canada that will help keep farmers on the cutting edge with clean technologies.

Earlier today, Minister MacAulay, alongside Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, visited Atlantic Grown Organics, a family-owned certified organic produce farm in Spring Valley, Prince Edward Island. The farm was previously approved for funding of up to $126,014 under the Adoption Stream of the ACT Program for the design and installation of a dual curtain energy retention system around the heated areas of the greenhouse. This system uses two curtains to create an air gap between them, which acts as insulation and helps to reduce energy loss, making heating and cooling more efficient.

As part of the latest round announced today, three projects on Prince Edward Island are approved for ACT Program funding: Indian River Farms, a family-run beef farm in Charlottetown, will receive up to $1,736,979 under the Adoption Stream to purchase precision agriculture technology; Vanco Flowers, a tulip producer in Mount Albion, will receive up to $782,696 under the Adoption Stream to install a biomass heating system; and Bonus Consulting, a company that helps food processors focus on best practices in Clyde River, will receive up to $15,166 under the Research and Innovation Stream to research alternatives to sanitize processing facilities. These are three of 14 projects supported to date on Prince Edward Island, representing a total of more than $6 million.

The Government of Canada will continue to support the research, development and adoption of clean technology to help the sector reduce emissions and adapt to the realities of climate change.

"Our farmers care deeply about the land and they're always looking for innovative ways to reduce their emissions and make their operations more sustainable. Our investment in the Agricultural Clean Technology Program will help them stay on the cutting edge, so they can continue to feed Canadians and the world."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The ACT Program provides farmers and agri-businesses funding to help develop and adopt the latest clean technologies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and boost their long-term competitiveness.

The program is focused on three priority areas: green energy and energy efficiency; precision agriculture; and bioeconomy solutions. To date, 534 projects have been announced under the ACT Program, totaling up to more than $314 million across Canada .

across . Announced today, through the ACT – Adoption Stream , 99 approved projects will support the adoption of clean technologies, with a priority on those that meaningfully reduce GHG emissions.

, 99 approved projects will support the adoption of clean technologies, with a priority on those that meaningfully reduce GHG emissions. Through the ACT – Research and Innovation Stream , 20 approved projects will support pre-market innovation including research, development, demonstration and commercialization of agricultural clean technologies.

, 20 approved projects will support pre-market innovation including research, development, demonstration and commercialization of agricultural clean technologies. Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement.

Through the ACT Program, current GHG emissions are expected to be reduced by up to 0.8 megaton as a result of the development and adoption of clean technology in the agriculture sector.

The ACT Program supports the Government of Canada's commitment to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 45–50% below 2005 levels by 2035.

