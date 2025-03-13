Minister MacAulay announces investment to support the health and safety of Canadian farmers ahead of Canadian Agricultural Safety Week

OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of Canada's agricultural community while supporting the long-term sustainability and success of the sector.

Today, ahead of Canadian Agricultural Safety Week (CASW), which takes place March 16 to 22 this year, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced up to $1,607,291 over 3 years to the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA) through the AgriCompetitiveness Program, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

This funding will support a range of initiatives aimed at improving farm safety and reducing the risk of injuries in Canadian agriculture. Through national leadership, training programs, awareness campaigns, and on-farm resources, CASA will help farmers, farm families, and workers adopt safer practices.

Farm safety is about protecting everyone on the farm, from experienced producers to the next generation. One initative will focus on ensuring the health and safety of children and youth by developing safety education resources and promoting a new child and youth agricultural safety week. In addition to promoting physical safety, the funding will support mental health initiatives that address the unique stresses of farm life.

Quotes

"Our hardworking farmers do so much for us, from putting food on our tables to keeping our economy strong. This funding will help ensure they are safe and taking care of their own health – both mental and physical – so they can continue doing the vitally important work they do. By supporting farmers and their families, we're helping to build stronger, safer agricultural sector for everyone."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"CASA is deeply grateful for the continued support from AAFC. This vital funding allows us to work towards our vision of a safe and sustainable agriculture where healthy Canadian farm communities thrive. With this generous contribution, CASA can continue to offer impactful programs, including Canadian Agricultural Safety Week, BeGrainSafe, and Canadian Agricultural Injury Reporting—programs that make a positive difference in the lives of farmers, their families, farm workers and farming communities. Together, we are building a safer agricultural sector for generations to come."

- Sandy Miller, Executive Director, Canadian Agricultural Safety Association

Quick Facts

The CASW is an annual campaign held the third week of March that aims to empower farmers, farm families, and farming communities to build, grow, and lead the agricultural industry in safety and sustainability.

From 2011 to 2020, there were 624 agriculture-related fatalities in Canada : an average of 62 per year.

: an average of 62 per year. From 2006 to 2020, an average of 9 children and youth lost their lives each year due to injuries related to agriculture.

Agriculture-related fatalities have decreased by 36%, dropping from an average of 110 deaths per year (1990–2005) to 70 deaths per year (2006–2020).

The Canadian Agricultural Safety Association is a national non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and safety of farmers, their families and agricultural workers.

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) is a $3.5-billion , 5-year agreement (2023 to 2028), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri–food and agri–based products sector.

, 5-year agreement (2023 to 2028), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri–food and agri–based products sector. The AgriCompetitiveness Program, under the Sustainable CAP, supports sector-led activities that identify industry best practices and build the capacity of the sector, advance farm business management, as well as develop and inform about farm safety.

Additional Links

Follow us on Facebook , X, YouTube , Instagram , and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For media: Annie Cullinan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]