OTTAWA, ON, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will travel to Alberta next week to attend the Calgary Stampede and meet with key stakeholders from the agriculture and agri-food industry. Alberta is crucial to Canada's agricultural sector, accounting for more than a quarter of farm revenues – the highest in the country.

Minister MacDonald will visit ranches, farms and agri-businesses and speak with producers and industry leaders, including those in agri-food and food processing. Discussions will focus on ways to ensure the sector stays strong and resilient, with key topics including increasing access to global markets, strengthening competitiveness through innovation and reducing regulatory burden, and putting more money in the pockets of producers.

"Alberta's farmers, ranchers and food processors are the backbone of Canada's economy, and the Calgary Stampede is a proud celebration of that heritage. I'm eager to get out in the field to hear from the folks who drive the sector forward, and work alongside them to ensure it continues to thrive."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

