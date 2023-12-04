OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced the appointment of Diedrah Kelly as Executive Director of Canada's new Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office (IPAAO) in Manila, Philippines.

Ms. Kelly has 20 years of international experience with Global Affairs Canada, including numerous assignments abroad. She was most recently the Consul General of Canada in Mumbai, India, and prior to that served as Canada's Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The IPAAO is a joint initiative between Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), and part of an ongoing commitment to bolster ties, advance technical cooperation, assist Canadian exporters in finding new business opportunities, and help position Canada as a preferred supplier in the region. Expanding our partnerships and trade relationships is a top priority for the Government of Canada, and the establishment of the IPAAO is a key component of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy.

IPAAO resources from both the CFIA and AAFC will take a regional approach to engaging, advancing and addressing agricultural trade issues and opportunities, operating as a centralized hub. The IPAAO team will promote Canada's important role in the region as a committed partner in global food security and supply chain resilience.

Quotes

"The Indo-Pacific region holds so much potential for Canada's agricultural sector, and the establishment of the new Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office in Manila is a sign of our commitment to the region. I would like to congratulate Ms. Kelly on her appointment as Executive Director of the IPAAO, and I look forward to working with her to create more opportunities for Canada's high-quality products."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"We launched the Indo-Pacific Strategy to position Canada for long-term growth and prosperity that benefits everyone. The appointment of Ms. Kelly as the Executive Director of the new Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office demonstrates Canada's continued commitment to enhancing and diversifying our trade and economic partnerships with Indo-Pacific economies and growing opportunities for our world-class businesses."

- The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

Quick Facts

The IPAAO represents a $31.8 million investment from the Government of Canada , and supports the trade pillar of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy.

investment from the Government of , and supports the trade pillar of Indo-Pacific Strategy. Global agri-food and seafood imports into ASEAN markets have increased by 177% from 2012 to 2022 (from CA$72 billion to CA$200 billion).

Canada has trade agreements in place with several key markets in the Indo-Pacific region, including South Korea under the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement (CKFTA), and with Australia , Japan , Malaysia , New Zealand , Singapore and Vietnam under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Biography

Diedrah Kelly (BA Hons [Political Science and Central, Eastern European and Russian Area Studies], Carleton University, 2001), joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in 2001. In Ottawa, she has worked as head of the Policy and Programming Unit in the Threat Assessment and Intelligence Services Division, as senior nuclear adviser and program manager in the Global Partnership Program and as chief of staff to the assistant deputy minister for international security and global affairs. She has served abroad in various positions, including, from 2004 to 2007, consul and political counsellor at the Embassy to Bosnia and Herzegovina and, from 2007 to 2010, as head of the embassy office in Astana, Kazakhstan. From 2011 to 2014, she was the political counsellor at the High Commission in Ghana. From 2018 to 2021, she was the ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta, Indonesia. From January 2022 until November 2023, she was the Consul General of Canada in Mumbai, India.

