LÉVIS, QC, June 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), the Government of Canada is committed to strengthening its sovereign shipbuilding capabilities in an increasingly complex global environment. Building vessels domestically creates strong supply chains that help safeguard Canadian naval capabilities and ensure that the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) and Transport Canada (TC) are equipped to conduct operations at home and alongside allies.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, visited Chantier Davie Canada Inc. (CDCI) to celebrate the shipyard's 200th anniversary. He also took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of prioritizing Canadian supply chains and highlighted the role of the NSS in supporting domestic industry and innovation.

As one of the 3 strategic partner shipyards under the NSS, CDCI plays a critical role in strengthening the country's maritime capabilities. The shipyard was recently awarded a major contract to build a polar icebreaker for the CCG. In addition, design work is currently underway at CDCI for 6 program icebreakers, which are essential for maintaining year-round access to Canada's Arctic and supporting northern communities.

Beyond new ship construction, CDCI is a key contributor to the third pillar of the NSS: vessel repair, refit and maintenance. The shipyard is actively engaged in vessel life extension projects, refit and conversion work and sustainment operations across a wide range of fleet assets. These efforts ensure that Canada's maritime fleet remains resilient, mission-ready and capable of operating both domestically and alongside international allies.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the NSS. Since its inception, the strategy has revitalized Canada's marine industry, fostered innovation and created a skilled workforce. NSS contracts awarded between 2012 and the end of 2024 contributed close to $38.7 billion to Canada's gross domestic product and created or maintained approximately 21,400 jobs annually from 2012 to 2025.

Looking ahead, the Government of Canada remains committed to advancing shipbuilding projects that equip the RCN, the CCG and TC with modern, capable vessels. The NSS will continue to evolve by incorporating lessons learned and working closely with industry partners to deliver long-term value for Canadians.

"We are committed to building a resilient and sovereign marine industry. Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, we are not only delivering world-class vessels for the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy, we are also strengthening our economy, creating good jobs, including in the Québec-Chaudière-Appalaches region, and ensuring that Canadian innovation and expertise remain at the heart of our maritime future."

"With 200 years of expertise behind them, Chantier Davie's ongoing participation in the National Shipbuilding Strategy is vital to ensuring the Canadian Coast Guard has the vessels it needs to protect our waters and serve Canadians today and in the future. Canada's oceans are central to our economy, our sovereignty and the wellbeing of strong coastal and northern communities and economies."

"Happy 200th anniversary to Davie shipyard! Two centuries of jobs, innovation and maritime leadership have helped build Canada into the country it is today. And I know that together with Davie, through its role in the National Shipbuilding Strategy, we will build an even stronger economy and better future for people in Lévis and Canada."

"We are honoured to welcome the Honourable Joël Lightbound as we celebrate Davie's 200th anniversary. His presence reaffirms the trust our partners in the Canadian government have placed in Davie and their strong support for Canadian supply chains. Since even before Canada became a nation, Davie people have been strengthening our maritime sovereignty from the banks of the St Lawrence. After two centuries of delivering icebreakers to defend our Arctic interests or maintaining Canada's national fleet, we're ready to write two more. "

Shipyards and companies in Quebec are playing an important role in supporting the federal government's shipbuilding needs. Contracts issued under the NSS to Quebec -based companies are worth approximately $7.7 billion , which represents approximately 15% of the total value of NSS-issued contracts.

are playing an important role in supporting the federal government's shipbuilding needs. Contracts issued under the NSS to -based companies are worth approximately , which represents approximately 15% of the total value of NSS-issued contracts. In addition to contracts issued directly by the Government of Canada , Quebec -based companies have received close to $602.6 million in contracts from NSS shipyards to support their respective efforts.

, -based companies have received close to in contracts from NSS shipyards to support their respective efforts. These contracts continue to provide meaningful, long-term opportunities for skilled workers across the province of Quebec .

. CDCI has played a critical role in supporting Canada's fleets, receiving over $7 .25 billion in contracts from 2012 to April 2025 for various types of work on ships for the CCG, the RCN and TC.

fleets, receiving over .25 billion in contracts from 2012 to for various types of work on ships for the CCG, the RCN and TC. As part of its fleet renewal plan, the CCG is acquiring 2 polar icebreakers through the NSS. To deliver these vessels by the early 2030s, construction work is being done by 2 shipyards: Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards and CDCI. This will ensure that the CCG's operations continue in Arctic waters for longer periods, while allowing its fleet to better support Indigenous Peoples, strengthen Arctic security, advance high Arctic science and better respond to maritime emergencies.

On November 13, 2024, Canada signed the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact) with the United States and Finland to deepen existing cooperation, strengthen their shipbuilding industries and allow new equipment and capabilities to be produced more quickly. These 3 key Arctic countries will work more closely together to engage allies and partners to help meet future global demand for Arctic and polar vessels.

CDCI is also moving forward with an infrastructure modernization project that will help the shipyard better meet NSS requirements and respond to the ICE Pact opportunity.

