GATINEAU, QC, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be a lane closure on the Alexandra Bridge to accommodate maintenance work during the following period:

Friday, July 25 , from 9 am to 3 pm

During this period, only 1 lane heading toward Ottawa will be open to traffic. Road signage will be in place, and flaggers will assist with traffic operations.

The boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)