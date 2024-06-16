MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced the deployment of a mobile X-ray scanner to the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). This technology will increase the examination of containers in Ontario.

This is one of the initiatives being undertaken as part of the National Action Plan Combatting Auto Theft, which focuses on disrupting, dismantling, and prosecuting the organized criminal groups behind auto theft. The Government of Canada continues to explore solutions and to identify the most efficient methods in the interception of stolen vehicles, including using non-intrusive inspection technology to assist in examinations and seizures.

Auto theft is impacting Canadians, particularly in our urban centres. It increasingly involves organized crime groups, who are using the proceeds of those thefts to fund other illegal activities. There is no single solution to this complex problem. Through the Government of Canada's national leadership, and cooperation between governments, industry and law enforcement, we are beginning to see results – and the Government of Canada intends to build on them.

Border services officers conduct daily export examination and select containers of interest for secondary examination at docks or warehouses. The CBSA acts on 100% of referrals received from the police and also conducts searches based on its own intelligence. So far in 2024, the CBSA has intercepted more than 1,300 stolen vehicles in railyards and ports, including 452 in the GTA.

Quotes

"The addition of this scanner in the GTA will provide border services officers with an additional tool to detect stolen vehicles before they can leave the country. We'll keep taking action to crack down on auto theft and the organized crime groups behind it."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"Today, we're taking a significant step forward in our work to combat auto theft in Ontario. By harnessing cutting-edge technology to enhance container examinations, we're bolstering our ability to disrupt and dismantle organized criminal groups. We remain committed to leveraging the most effective methods to intercept stolen vehicles and keep our communities safe."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Communities across Ontario, including Oakville, are disproportionately impacted by the rise in auto-theft. To protect the safety and security of Canadians, we are kicking into gear federal strategies to stop auto-theft. By utilizing advanced technology to improve container inspections here in the GTA and across the country, we are helping to break up organized crime networks and intercept stolen vehicles."

The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

"Our Government is taking real leadership to stop auto-theft, here in Brampton and across the country. We have invested millions of dollars in our National Action Plan Combatting Auto Theft, equipping the police and security agencies with the resources they need to stop auto theft. With this new X-ray scanning technology, we will be able to intercept even more stolen vehicles."

The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"Auto theft is a serious and often violent crime that cannot be tolerated. The government of Ontario has long advocated for enhanced measures on our streets and in our ports and rail yards to help curb the trade of stolen vehicles. New X-ray scanners are needed at our critical rail yards and ports to stop the illegal export of stolen cars from Ontario and Canada."

The Honourable Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General of Ontario

"I extend my sincere gratitude to the federal government and minister Dominic LeBlanc, for announcing the deployment of a mobile X-ray scanner in the Greater Toronto Area. This tool will significantly aid in our ongoing efforts to combat the scourge of auto thefts in Brampton. My recent visit to the Port of Newark with Peel Regional Police highlighted the effectiveness of advanced scanning technologies in preventing the export of stolen vehicles. The success of jurisdictions using this technology demonstrates that we can protect property and disrupt organized crime networks. By adopting similar measures, Canada can make significant strides in addressing auto theft. Thank you again to Minister LeBlanc and the Government of Canada for listening to our concerns and taking this important step."

His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor of the City Brampton

"The CBSA continues to work closely with our police partners on the interception and seizure of stolen vehicles from marine containers before they leave the GTA Region. The deployment of this technology will further support our collective enforcement efforts."

Lisa Janes, Regional Director General (Greater Toronto Area), Canada Border Services Agency

"Auto theft is a serious crime that directly affects the safety of our communities. The RCMP is fully engaged with our domestic and international partners who share a common goal of disrupting and combatting auto theft and ensuring that the criminals are held to account."

Mike Duheme, Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Quick Facts

Associated Links

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts, Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Deputy Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945