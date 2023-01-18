RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has helped millions of Canadians, including seniors, by providing them with supports and benefits related to COVID–19. As Canada emerges from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to support community organizations that make a difference and create opportunities for seniors to stay active and involved in their communities.

Today, Canada's Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, visited the Mon Sheong Court in Richmond Hill, Ontario. She was accompanied Leah Taylor Roy, Member of Parliament for Aurora–Oak Ridges–Richmond Hill. The Mon Sheong Court was awarded $24,930 through the 2021–22 New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) call for proposals for community-based projects for their concerto project to enable seniors to lead and learn new skills such as singing and performing, promoting well-being and social inclusion. They also received over $1.9 milion in 2019 for their pan-Canadian project entitled "R.E.A.C.H. for Aging Well," which involves working in collaboration with NGOs, community organizations and youth groups to increase social inclusion of Chinese seniors over the age of 55 in the Greater Toronto area through activities such as yoga, tai chi, singing, playing musical instruments and mental health workshops.

Amid global uncertainty, the Government of Canada introduced targeted measures in the Fall Economic Statement to help Canadians who need it the most, including seniors. Recent measures include doubling the GST credit for six months, putting on average an additional $225 back in the pockets of Canadian seniors, and delivering a $500 one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit to support low-income renters. Last summer, the Government of Canada also increased the Old Age Security pension by 10% for seniors 75 and older who are among the most vulnerable, representing $800 for full pensioners. These measures have a positive impact on many seniors and aim to build an economy that works for everyone.

During her trip, Minister Khera also participated in a roundtable with seniors at the Aurora Seniors Centre, along with Member of Parliament Leah Taylor Roy for Aurora–Oak Ridges–Richmond Hill, and Tony Van Bynen, Member of Parliament for Newmarket–Aurora. She also held a townhall with seniors and seniors serving community groups in Don Valley East, accompanied by Michael Coteau, Member of Parliament for Don Valley East.

Quote

"Today was an excellent opportunity to meet with organizations in Richmond Hill and Aurora to learn about the work they're doing to meet the needs of seniors. Through the New Horizons for Seniors Program, our government supports initiatives that provide seniors with engaging activities to stay active, and increase their social participation and inclusion so they can maintain a strong presence in their communities. This is in addition to the steps we have taken to make life more affordable for seniors so they can pay for their daily expenses and have the quality of life they deserve."

– Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors

"It was an honour to spend the day with Minister Khera in our riding of Aurora–Oak Ridges–Richmond Hill to celebrate and recognize local seniors and the organizations that support them. I am glad that the Government of Canada recognizes the importance of supporting these organizations through initiatives like the New Horizons for Seniors Program. We are very fortunate in Aurora–Oak Ridges–Richmond Hill to have so many great organizations and people committed to supporting our thriving senior community."

– Leah Taylor Roy, Member of Parliament for Aurora–Oak Ridges–Richmond Hill

"Reaching out to seniors in our community is always a highly valuable opportunity to gain insight and perspective on the challenges they face and the support that they need to continue to lead active lives. Our government has a significant role to play in making sure that seniors have access to affordable housing, care and other essential services to age well and remain connected to their communities. Their personal experiences will guide our efforts to create better policies and programs that truly serve and support seniors."

– Tony Van Bynen, Member of Parliament for Newmarket–Aurora

Quick Facts

Seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2051 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.

The Government of Canada has a broad national seniors agenda which includes initiatives that:

has a broad national seniors agenda which includes initiatives that: improve the income security of seniors;



improve seniors' access to affordable housing;



promote healthy aging and improve access to health care; and



foster the social inclusion and engagement of seniors.

