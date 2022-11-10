BRAMPTON, ON , Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Every year, the influenza virus, commonly known as the flu, affects the Canadian population. It can have a particular effect on those at highest risk of complications, including seniors. And with the continued circulation of COVID-19, it is now more important than ever for everyone to take the necessary steps to avoid these complications.

Every fall, respiratory illnesses increase due to people spending more time together indoors. One of the best ways to protect yourself from severe illness is to stay up to date with your annual flu vaccines and to keep up with your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Today, the Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera visited the Bramalea Road Shoppers Drug Mart in Brampton, Ontario, to get her flu shot and spoke about the importance of getting the flu vaccine. Minister Khera stressed the importance of protecting yourself, your family and friends both young and old, your community, and especially those at higher risk of flu-related complications.

Quotes

"We all have a role to play to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities against the potentially devastating complications of the flu. I strongly encourage everyone, especially seniors, young children and anyone with underlying health issues, to get their flu shot early, it's the best defence. Be part of the solution and get your flu shot today!"

– Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera

"As a leading health and wellness provider, Shoppers goal is to make healthcare as accessible as possible to Canadians. With extended hours and stores within minutes of most Canadians, getting your flu shot can be as easy as walking in to your local store, or booking an appointment online. This year in particular, as seasonal illnesses like cold and flu combine with new strains of COVID, it's more important than ever to take steps to protect yourself, your family and your community."

– Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart

Quick Facts

Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada recommend that everyone aged 6 months or older get the annual flu vaccine, particularly individuals at high risk of complications from the flu, or who could pass on the flu virus to those at high risk.

and the Public Health Agency of recommend that everyone aged 6 months or older get the annual flu vaccine, particularly individuals at high risk of complications from the flu, or who could pass on the flu virus to those at high risk. The flu vaccine can help prevent the flu and flu related complications, such as pneumonia. It can also help reduce the severity of your symptoms even if you do get sick.

Getting vaccinated can also make an impact by helping to reduce hospitalizations due to respiratory illness, which decreases pressure on an already strained healthcare system.

Associated Links

Flu (influenza): FluWatch surveillance

Canadian Immunization Guide Chapter on Influenza and Statement on Seasonal Influenza Vaccine for 2022–2023

Programs and services for seniors

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: media enquiries, please contact: Jasmeen Shergill, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, [email protected]; Media Relations Office: Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]