GATINEAU, QC, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - After a lifetime of hard work, seniors want to live healthy, safe and independent lives. Many seniors want to stay at home for as long as possible, in the communities that support them. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that Canadian seniors have all the supportive care they need to help them age at home, thereby increasing their sense of belonging and connection to the communities they live in.

Today, the Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, announced the launch of a new initiative called Age Well at Home, which will help seniors stay in their homes for as long as possible as they age by providing them with practical assistance for everyday tasks.

Budget 2021 provided $90 million in funding that will be invested over four fiscal years, starting in 2022–23, for Age Well at Home. As part of the calls for proposals, organizations will be able to apply for funding for projects under two streams: In-Home Support Pilot Projects and Scaling Up for Seniors.

The In-Home Support Pilot Projects stream funds eligible organizations across Canada that have experience delivering one or more specific volunteer-based services to seniors. Organizations need to provide at least one of the eligible practical support services to low-income and otherwise vulnerable seniors in a local area, as well as help seniors navigate and access eligible services provided by other local organizations. Eligible services are:

light housekeeping (such as laundry, cleaning);

meal delivery and/or preparation;

home maintenance (such as repairs, yard work, lawn mowing);

transportation (such as to appointments, errands);

snow removal;

volunteer drop-offs (such as groceries, medication, pet supplies); and

friendly visiting in the home.

The Scaling Up for Seniors stream provides funds to eligible organizations to expand services that have already demonstrated results in helping seniors age in place. Applications must propose to deliver services in more than one province or territory. However, Indigenous governments and organizations located in Quebec can choose whether to propose to scale up within a single province or territory, or scale up within more than one.

Organizations are invited to apply for the In-Home Support Pilot Projects stream and the Scaling Up for Seniors stream of the Age Well at Home initiative until July 22, 2022.

"Healthy aging includes the ability to stay at home for as long as possible. Through the Age Well at Home initiative, the Government of Canada is helping seniors access the services they need to be able to age at home, where they are comfortable, within the communities that support them."

– Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera

"Providing the community support services that allow seniors to continue to live independently in their homes is an essential function of our health and social system. Every day we see the health, community and economic benefits that come from offering creative, community-based home support services to seniors. We are delighted to welcome Minister Khera to Ottawa West Community Support and for this chance to showcase our centre and discuss the programming we have available in individual homes and the community."

– Jennifer Lalonde, Executive Director, Ottawa West Community Support

Budget 2021 announced $90 million in grants and contributions and operational funding for Age Well at Home.

Of this total budget, $22.95 million has been allocated to the Scaling Up for Seniors call for proposals, and $53.55 million has been allocated for the In-Home Support Pilot Projects call for proposals.

The calls for proposals opened on June 8, 2022 , and will remain open until July 22, 2022 .

Seniors are one of the fastest-growing age groups in Canada . By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.4 million, representing close to one quarter of Canada's population.

The Age Well at Home initiative is a new federal grants and contributions program with the goal of helping seniors stay in their homes for as long as possible.

The funding will help support projects that enable seniors to stay in their homes as they age.

In-Home Support Pilot Projects are eligible to receive up to $800,000 in funding. Scaling Up for Seniors projects are eligible to receive up to $2 million in funding.

Backgrounder: Age Well at Home

Programs and services for seniors

New Horizons for Seniors Program – Engaging seniors, strengthening communities

Backgrounder: Government of Canada supports for seniors

Minister Khera announces one-time payment

