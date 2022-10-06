GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians are living longer and healthier lives than previous generations and most prefer to stay in their homes and communities for as long as possible. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting programs and services that seniors need, should they want to live independently, in their homes and with the communities that support them, for as long as possible.

Today, the Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, and the Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, announced that the National Seniors Council (NSC) will serve as an expert panel to examine measures, including a potential aging at home benefit, to further support Canadians who wish to age within the comfort of their own homes.

Given their extensive knowledge and expertise on issues affecting older adults, as well as their connections to work being led in communities across the country, the National Seniors Council members are well positioned to provide advice as well as consult with stakeholders as part of their work on this important issue. Additionally, this work will complement the Council's existing mandate to advise the Government of Canada, through the Minister of Health and the Minister of Seniors, on matters related to the well-being and quality of life of seniors, including the opportunities and challenges arising from a rapidly growing and increasingly diverse aging population.

"Supporting seniors is and will continue to be a key priority for our government. As Minister of Seniors, I want to ensure that Older Canadians can age at home comfortably within the communities that support them.

I am pleased to share that the National Seniors Council has agreed to provide recommendations for establishing an Aging at Home Benefit. Their insight, expertise, and experience from a wide range of disciplines pertaining to seniors have and continue to be a valuable asset in assisting our government in making informed decisions to continue supporting seniors across the country."

– Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera

"We know Canadians want to age closer to home and family. To do so, they should have access to the safe, quality health care they need and deserve. The National Seniors Council will bring their considerable expertise to this issue and provide advice to our government on how to help improve or maintain the health and quality of life of seniors as they age."

– Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos

"The National Seniors Council plays a leadership role advising the Government of Canada on matters related to the well-being, health and quality of life of older adults. It is with great pleasure that the members of the National Seniors Council accept to examine measures that can further support older Canadians wishing to age at home. We look forward to providing Minister Khera and Minister Duclos with advice that is informed by our expertise, experiences and considerate of the needs of older adults."

– National Seniors Council Chairperson, Dr. Suzanne Dupuis-Blanchard

The Prime Minister tasked the Minister of Seniors, with support from the Minister of Health, to establish an expert panel to provide recommendations for establishing an aging at home benefit. This commitment was reiterated in Budget 2022.

With the older adult population steadily rising in Canada , it is important that effective and innovative interventions, programs and initiatives are developed to support the healthy aging of older adults in the community as well as their caregivers.

, it is important that effective and innovative interventions, programs and initiatives are developed to support the healthy aging of older adults in the community as well as their caregivers. Since 2007, the National Seniors Council has examined issues related to the social isolation of seniors, the participation of older workers in the labour force, positive and active aging, volunteerism, low income among seniors and elder and financial abuse. Recently, the NSC has examined issues emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and provided Ministers with advice on these matters.

The NSC engages with seniors, stakeholders and experts to provide advice to the Government of Canada on matters related to the health, well-being and quality of life of seniors. The NSC is made up of experts on seniors' issues and aging, individuals with experience working for organizations that represent the interests of seniors, and seniors themselves.

on matters related to the health, well-being and quality of life of seniors. The NSC is made up of experts on seniors' issues and aging, individuals with experience working for organizations that represent the interests of seniors, and seniors themselves. Members of the NSC are nominated based on their expertise and experience related to seniors' issues. They are appointed by the Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister of Seniors and the Minister of Health.

