The Government of Canada is investing to help strengthen an important institution for the Francophone community in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - By choosing to live their lives in their language, 2.4 million Canadians in official language minority communities are a model of everyday resilience.The Government of Canada knows it is important to help official language minority communities create and maintain strong institutions, supported by and for their community, as a way to help ensure their vitality and future. Gathering places are essential to the survival of these many communities.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, announced $1.25 million in Community Spaces Fund support for la Maison de la francophonie d'Ottawa to purchase the equipment it needs for social, cultural, arts and sports activities and to acquire security equipment. With Francophonie Month activities in full swing, the timing could not be better.

Minister Joly made the announcement at a virtual press conference. She was joined by some of la Maison de la francophonie d'Ottawa's key partners including the Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity, Associate Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier), Anita Vandenbeld, Member of Parliament (Ottawa West–Nepean), Marie-France Lalonde, Member of Parliament (Orléans), Ronald Bisson, President, Maison de la francophonie d'Ottawa, and Denis M. Chartrand, President, Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario.

This project will have a direct impact on the vitality of the Francophone community in West Ottawa, giving 32,000 French-speaking residents a central place to meet and gather. They will have access to a broader range of French-language services and numerous cultural and social activities for all ages.

On February 19, Minister Joly submitted a public reform document reaffirming the Government of Canada's intention to work towards "a substantive equality of official languages in Canada." Strong institutions for official language minority communities are a key factor in the success of this language equality initiative. Today's funding announcement is a clear sign that the government is taking decisive action.

"The survival, cohesion and development, official language minority communities depend heavily on places where people can gather, engage in dialogue and share ideas. La Maison de la francophonie d'Ottawa is one such place for Francophones and Francophiles in Ottawa. The Government of Canada is proud to help la Maison fulfill its mission."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"Congratulations to everyone who has been a part of this important initiative through la Maison de Francophonie d'Ottawa. It is thanks to your work and amazing organizations like this who help keep the French language and culture alive and well in our city. Together, we will help connect more people to diverse and engaging programming, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. This is an excellent way to celebrate March as le mois de la Francophonie!"

– The Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity, Associate Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier)

"I welcome the Government of Canada's investment in la Maison de la francophonie d'Ottawa with great pleasure. This institution is priceless to the community in this part of the city. Better adapted and more efficient infrastructure will allow the organization to improve the services for the Francophone and Francophile population in the area, and will encourage a welcoming, inclusive and diverse community."

– Anita Vandenbeld, Member of Parliament (Ottawa West–Nepean)

"La Maison de la francophonie is very grateful for this major financial contribution from the Department of Canadian Heritage. Thanks to these funds, la Maison will be able to offer a better environment for living, gathering and outreach to the diverse Francophone community in all its forms, which is our fundamental purpose."

– Ronald Bisson, President, Maison de la francophonie d'Ottawa

La Maison de la francophonie d'Ottawa, which celebrated its first anniversary on January 30, opened its doors in December 2019.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future dedicated $67.3 million over five years for educational and cultural infrastructure construction projects in official language minority communities. Part of that amount is earmarked for the Community Spaces Fund.

The Community Spaces Fund provides nonprofit organizations in minority language communities with the spaces they need to offer social and cultural activities in their language. These gathering places encourage dialogue and support development at the individual and community level. These organizations are better able to help communities thrive when they have facilities where people can gather.

In the February 19 document, "English and French: Towards a Substantive Equality of Official Languages in Canada," Minister Joly outlined the Government of Canada's intentions to modernize and strengthen the Official Languages Act and its related instruments. The document revealed broad changes and new measures to achieve language equity in Canada.

The reform is ambitious, with 56 proposals covering almost all sections of the Act. Of these, 33 are legislative amendments aimed at strengthening the Act's provisions.

The reform document's third guiding principle addresses the importance of support for institutions in official language minority communities.

