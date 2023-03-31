MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, met with members and staff of the In Path Dental clinic in Mississauga, Ontario to highlight Budget 2023's investments in public health care and the benefits of the new Canadian Dental Care Plan. The transformative investment in the Canadian Dental Care Plan will provide dental coverage for uninsured Canadians with annual family incomes of less than $90,000, with no co-pays for those with family incomes under $70,000. The plan would begin providing coverage by the end of 2023. It has already provided brighter smiles to over 250,000 children in Canada.

Canada has made a remarkable recovery from the COVID-19 recession. Canada's economic growth was the strongest in the G7 over the last year, and today, 830,000 more Canadians are employed than before the pandemic, including 361,600 here in Ontario. Inflation in Canada has fallen for eight months in a row, our unemployment rate is near its record low, and, supported by our Canada-wide system of affordable early learning and childcare, the labour force participation rate for women aged 25 to 54 reached at a record high of 85.7 per cent in February.

Budget 2023 builds on this important progress.

To strengthen Canada's universal public health care system, the budget delivers $198.3 billion, including $77.006 billion here in Ontario to reduce backlogs, expand access to family health services, and ensure provinces and territories can provide the high quality and timely health care Canadians expect and deserve. Budget 2023 also introduces a new Canadian Dental Care Plan, to help up to nine million Canadians and ensure no Canadian has to choose between taking care of their health and paying the bills at the end of the month.

With a responsible fiscal plan that will see Canada maintain the lowest deficit and the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7, Budget 2023 will help to build a Canada that is more secure, more sustainable, and more affordable for people from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes

"It is a challenging time in a challenging world, but there is no better place to be than Canada. Budget 2023 is our plan to make life more affordable, strengthen public health care, and build a stronger, more sustainable, and more secure Canadian economy—for everyone. This year's budget is about growing the economy, creating good jobs, and it is focused on getting Canadians the help they need. The new Canadian Dental Care Plan will make sure that no parent in Canada has to chose between putting food on the table or getting their children's teeth fixed. The investments in Budget 2023 make me incredibly optimistic about our collective future."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

