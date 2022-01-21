Today, Canadians pay tribute to Lincoln Alexander, who advocated for the equality of Black Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Today is Lincoln Alexander Day—a time to honour and recognize the significant contributions of Canada's first Black Member of Parliament, Cabinet minister, and Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.

Throughout his life, the Honourable Lincoln MacCauley Alexander exemplified what it meant to be of service to others, becoming a passionate advocate for the equality of Black Canadians and the advancement of education, race relations, and youth issues.

As a trailblazer, he broke down barriers to make this country a better place for all, and his lifetime of hard work was instrumental in shaping the diverse and inclusive Canada that exists today. He demonstrated a longstanding commitment to serving his community and country—and we're better because of him.

Next month marks the beginning of Black History Month. This year's theme—February and Forever: Celebrating Black History today and every day—reminds us to recognize the tremendous contributions of Black Canadians, like Lincoln Alexander, and their communities, all year long.

As the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I invite Canadians from coast to coast to coast to learn about and honour the remarkable achievements of a man who challenged us to build a better Canada.

