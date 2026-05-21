IQALUIT, NU, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - As global trade conditions continue to change and create challenges for workers, industries, and communities across Canada, the Governments of Nunavut and Canada are working together to build a stronger and more resilient workforce. Together, we are helping to protect and create jobs, strengthen local economies, and support workers adapting to economic changes.

Nunavummiut affected by global tariffs will benefit from more than $1.5 million over three years to access training and employment supports in the marine sector. Supports will be delivered through the Nunavut Fisheries and Marine Training Consortium, to provide timely, locally delivered support for participants. Those who successfully complete the Bridge Watch Training course will be prepared for employment opportunities on marine vessels operating in international waters.

This funding is a result of a partnership agreement through the new Canada-Nunavut Workforce Tariff Response announced by the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario), alongside the Honourable Gwen Healey Akearok, Nunavut's Minister of Family Services.

Eligible workers include:

unemployed workers seeking to gain new skills for in-demand jobs;

workers whose employers are participating in Work-Sharing Agreements, so that they may upskill or retrain as these industries adapt; and

employed workers seeking new skills to improve their resiliency within companies directly affected by tariffs and global market shifts or their supply chains, or within communities that rely heavily on those companies, such as single-industry communities.

Quotes

"Canada's workforce is strongest when employers and training partners work together. As global trade evolves, no worker will be left behind. Through the Workforce Tariff Response, that means providing the tools and training workers need to secure good jobs, continue building strong communities, and ensure Canada remains resilient in the face of global challenges."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"At a time of rising tariffs and trade uncertainty, our government is acting to protect jobs and workers. This partnership with Nunavut is about supporting Nunavummiut by providing real tools and training so workers can succeed in the economy of tomorrow. Together, we are building resilience, opening doors in Canada's marine sector, and positioning our communities to adapt and grow in a rapidly changing world."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Inuit foundational laws and values teach us that we are stronger when we work together to plan and prepare for our future. Through the Ikajuqtigiikta mandate, we are committed to building partnerships that support Nunavummiut to pursue meaningful careers and strengthen opportunities for training in our communities. This initiative equips our workers with the tools and training they need to adapt to global economic shifts, uplifting families and ensuring that communities continue to thrive."

– The Honourable Gwen Healey Akearok, Nunavut's Minister of Family Services

"By helping workers in vulnerable and tariff-impacted industries with targeted training and employment supports, the government's workforce tariff response helps keep Canada's workforce strong. In Nunavut, this means working with the Government of Nunavut to ensure continued supports for Nunavummiut in the marine and fisheries sectors impacted by tariffs and trade disruptions."

– Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

"This funding through The Canada Nunavut Workforce Tariff Response is a meaningful investment into Nunavummiut. Bridgewatch training opens direct pathways into Nunavut's most vital industries -- fishing, sealift, cruise vessels, and mining support. These aren't just jobs; they are careers that keep our territory moving and our communities strong. When Nunavummiut are trained and working on the water, that is self-determination in action. NFMTC is proud to partner with Career Development to continue to deliver this training in Nunavut to Nunavummiut."

– Daniel Martin, Executive Director of Nunavut Fisheries and Marine Training Consortium

Quick facts

Through the Canada-Nunavut Workforce Tariff Response, the governments of Canada and Nunavut are delivering targeted training and employment services funded through Employment Insurance contributions by workers and employers, to strengthen community resilience.

The Government of Canada also invests over $6 million annually through the labour market development agreements and the workforce development agreements in Nunavut.

At the national level, the agreement prepares workers to seize emerging opportunities, such as those that will be generated through national initiatives, including Major Projects, Build Canada Homes, and the Defence Industrial Strategy.

As of April 2026, Nunavut's unemployment rate stands at 12%, reflecting broader labour market challenges linked to tariff impacts.

Nunavut Fisheries and Marine Training Consortium is a non-profit that has been working towards the goal of increasing Nunavummiut representation in the fishing and marine industries for over 20 years. The fishing industry is Nunavut's largest renewable resource sector, and sealift is the lifeline of every community transporting softwood products, steel, as wells as many other products.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media inquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Uchenna Azubuike, Manager, Communications Department of Family Services, 867-975-5407, [email protected]