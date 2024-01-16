Minister Hajdu meets with Manitoba Premier Kinew and Provincial Minister Bushie

WINNIPEG, TREATY ONE TERRITORY, MB, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - On January 15, 2024, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, met for the first time with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, along with the Honourable Ian Bushie, Minister for Municipal and Northern Relations and Minister of Indigenous Economic Development for Manitoba, in Winnipeg, Treaty One Territory and the homeland of the Métis Nation.

During this meeting, Minister Hajdu and Premier Kinew discussed the urgent need to ensure safe and equitable access to healthcare for Indigenous Peoples across Manitoba. The Premier and Minister agreed that urgent work must happen to ensure the safety, dignity, and respect of Indigenous Peoples in the health care system.

The Premier and Ministers agreed on the importance of Indigenous economic development on the growth and prosperity of Manitoba and Canada. The dialogue centred on working collaboratively with Indigenous partners to support economic reconciliation and growth for Indigenous Peoples in Manitoba. They discussed how governments and communities can work together more quickly and efficiently to ensure Indigenous Peoples have access to education and skills training that allows full participation in the economy. As part of this work, the Premier and Ministers agreed on the essential work ahead to protect language and culture and ensure that more opportunities are available to restore languages that are at risk of disappearing.

Finally, the Premier and Ministers discussed issues related to clean water access and protection. Minister Hajdu provided a review of Bill C-61, the First Nations Clean Water Act, and stressed the need for provincial collaboration to ensure First Nations communities have the tools they need to protect the source water that feeds their systems. They also recognized the work done to lift 13 long-term drinking water advisories in Manitoba since 2015 and committed to ensuring the last three First Nations in Manitoba with long-term water advisories have the tools they need to lift these advisories as soon as possible.

All participants reiterated their shared commitment to working together and urgently towards improving the well-being of Indigenous Peoples in Manitoba.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: For more information, media may contact: Reem Sheet, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]