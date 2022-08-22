OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON , Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, will travel to Aotearoa-New Zealand from August 22 to 28, 2022.

Minister Hajdu will be accompanied by a delegation representing Indigenous Peoples in Canada for a visit that will reinforce the two countries' ties and shared commitment to working with Indigenous Peoples to forge a better future.

The esteemed Indigenous delegation from Canada consists of Brenda Gunn, academic and research director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, Dawn Madahbee Leach, chair of the National Indigenous Economic Development Board, Gerri Sharpe, president of Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, and Sharon Nate, Executive Director (Education) of the Matawa Tribal Council.

During the visit, Minister Hajdu and the Indigenous delegation will meet with Māori and government leaders and representatives to discuss Indigenous economic development, self-determination, climate change, health, education and more. The visit will strengthen partnerships between Indigenous Peoples, Canada, and Aotearoa-New Zealand, provide an opportunity to share experiences and promote the unique cultures of First Nations, Inuit, Métis and Māori, and foster Indigenous-to-Indigenous and Indigenous-to-Government relationships for the benefit of all. Minister Hajdu looks forward to meeting with and learning from iwi (tribes) and visiting Waitangi, the site of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi / Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The visit will build on Minister Mahuta's previous visit to Canada in November 2021, as well as the momentum of Canada and Aotearoa-New Zealand's endorsement of the Indigenous Peoples Economic and Trade Cooperation Arrangement in December 2021.

Quotes

"This week I am joining a delegation of esteemed First Nation, Inuit and Métis women leaders in Aotearoa-New Zealand where we will meet with Ministers Mahuta, Jackson and Māori representatives. With a new Indigenous trade agreement, shared work on language restoration and cultural preservation, Canada and New Zealand are on similar journeys as we address the effects of colonization and work towards righting past wrongs. Indigenous leaders are leading the way and Canada and New Zealand have so much to learn from each other."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

