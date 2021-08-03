Minister Guilbeault Visits Art Gallery of Hamilton

The Government of Canada supports cultural institutions as they reopen to the public

HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting cultural spaces that allow better access to arts and heritage for everyone.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, was in Hamilton today, where he met with members of the Art Gallery of Hamilton's leadership team and toured the gallery. The gallery reopened its doors to the public on July 22, after COVID-19 health restrictions were eased in Ontario.

Recently, the gallery received $212,130 in Museums Assistance Program funding to support its upcoming exhibition, Tom Thomson? The Art of Authentication. The exhibit focuses on the fascinating detective work involved in authenticating works of art. It is set to open in September before travelling to the Agnes Etherington Art Centre in Kingston, Ontario in 2022.

The gallery also received $112,875 through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund recently, to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study for a significant renovation and expansion of its facilities.

Quotes

"Investments in arts and culture help build vibrant and connected communities. It was a pleasure to visit the Art Gallery of Hamilton and meet with its leadership team. I am proud that the Government of Canada is a long-time supporter of this gallery, especially after seeing how its impressive collections are preserved and showcased for city residents and visitors."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I happy that my colleague Minister Guilbeault had the opportunity to meet with the Art Gallery of Hamilton's team, which has been at the core of Hamilton's cultural renaissance. The cultural sector has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Our government knows this and has made supporting cultural institutions a key priority since 2015. As Canada reopens, I encourage people to make a point of experiencing Hamilton and Canada's wonderful arts and culture scene."

—The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament (Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas)

"We are honoured to welcome Minister Guilbeault to the Art Gallery of Hamilton, the oldest and largest art museum in the region. Arts and cultural organizations make an important contribution to the economic vitality and quality of life of communities. They also illuminate and showcase Canada`s diverse identity and cultural history. The global pandemic has had a devastating impact on arts and culture organizations, which is why the ongoing support provided by the federal government has been so critical to our ongoing sustainability."

—Shelley Falconer, President and CEO, Art Gallery of Hamilton

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation, including creative hubs, as well as increased and improved access to arts and culture. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment as well as feasibility studies for cultural spaces.

The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and employees in their efforts to preserve and present heritage collections. The program encourages the preservation of Indigenous cultural heritage and promotes better access to heritage collections for all Canadians. It also encourages the development of knowledge, skills and professional practices associated with key museum functions.

The Art Gallery of Hamilton collects, preserves, exhibits and interprets works of art for the City of Hamilton and beyond. Founded in 1914, it is the third largest public art museum in Ontario and the oldest and largest gallery in Southwestern Ontario. The gallery's collection consists of more than 10,000 works, with a focus on Canadian historical, international and contemporary art.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Museums Assistance Program

The Art Gallery of Hamilton

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

