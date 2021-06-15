The Government of Canada reappointed Marie Chapman as Director of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21

GATINEAU, QC, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced today the reappointment of Marie Chapman as Director of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 for a four-year term, beginning October 20, 2021.

Ms. Chapman was appointed as the museum's first director on October 20, 2011 and was reappointed for a second term in 2016. She was a central figure in the museum's creation and served as its chief operating officer from 2008 to 2011. Prior to that, she worked in development, marketing and fundraising for Mount Allison University, Dalhousie University and the IWK Health Centre Foundation, among other organizations. Under her leadership, Pier 21 has evolved into a national museum with the facilities, technology and team to share the diverse history of the Canadian immigration experience with visitors from across Canada and around the world.

As a museum in the Canadian Heritage portfolio, the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 explores the theme of immigration to Canada to help the public understand the experiences of immigrants as they arrived in Canada. It also explores the vital role that immigration has played in building Canada and the contributions immigrants have made to the country's culture, economy and way of life.

Quote

"I am very pleased that we can rely on the continuous support of Marie Chapman, who received her first mandate as director of the institution after its official opening in 2011. This unique national museum will continue to benefit from her extensive knowledge, experience and passion for the contributions of newcomers to Canada."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

National museums are governed by the Museums Act, which became a law in 1990. The act states that chairpersons are appointed by the Minister, with the approval of the Governor in Council.

In 2016, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach respects the principle of diversity and is based on an open, transparent and merit-based selection process. It results in the recommendation of competent candidates who reflect Canadian diversity.

All appointment opportunities in the 16 organizations that make up the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

