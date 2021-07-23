The Government of Canada invests in upgrades to Rogersville's Lisa LeBlanc performing space.

ROGERSVILLE, NB, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The performing arts have the power to strengthen communities, which is especially important now as we begin to come together after months of following health guidelines. That is why the Government of Canada is pleased to support the thriving cultural scene in Rogersville and the Lisa LeBlanc performance space.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced $249,261 for the Société culturelle de la grande région de Rogersville, an organization dedicated to helping nurture artists and artisans in the Northumberland County area and promote Acadian culture and professional art in New Brunswick and abroad.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund investment will allow the organization to offer more diverse programming, featuring professional artists from a variety of genres, in a performance space that meets the latest technical standards for theatres of its size. The 350-seat multipurpose performance space will have new sound and lighting equipment, stage curtains and acoustic panels that will better showcase the artists' talents and create a more engaging experience for audiences.

The Government of New Brunswick is also providing $143,000 for the purchase of this special equipment.

The Government of Canada is proud to support the cultural and creative sectors as they begin their post-pandemic recovery and we all return to life together. Today's funding announcement, along with $1.9 billion for the arts, culture, heritage and sport organizations in Budget 2021, will help ensure a strong and vibrant Canadian arts scene for years to come.

"Our government is committed to supporting the cultural and creative sectors in Canada. We are pleased to help the Société culturelle de la grande région de Rogersville as it works to enhance the performance experience for audiences and artists in New Brunswick and help promote this vibrant community."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I'm so pleased that our government is contributing another $249,261 towards the fantastic Lisa LeBlanc performance space project. With this additional funding for a state-of-the-art lighting system, public address system, acoustic panelling and curtains for the stage, we are ensuring that Rogersville and the surrounding areas will be able to provide artists and performers with the materials to allow them to offer a professional-quality performance or production. We have such a rich and diverse cultural heritage in our region—Acadian, Irish, Scottish and Indigenous—not to mention our ever-growing newcomer population. I'm looking forward to the wonderful and creative ways that people from all around the region will use this tremendous new performance space."

— Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament (Miramichi–Grand Lake)

"The Province of New Brunswick, through the Regional Development Corporation, is pleased to have been one of the partners in the Salle Lisa LeBlanc project. This will benefit the health and well being of the residents of Rogersville and the surrounding communities for many years to come."

—The Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, Government of New Brunswick

"This has been a collective effort by the whole community. We have waited many years for this to become a reality (Lisa LeBlanc performance space) and, with this great news from the federal government, we will be able to equip this room. Thank you to all those who participated in one way or another to make this a reality."

— Jocelyne Bourque, President, Société culturelle de la grande région de Rogersville

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund provides grants and contributions for arts, culture and heritage infrastructure projects across the country. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

Since its creation in 2001, the Fund has supported more than 1,000 projects, including the renovation and construction of spaces for performing arts, visual arts, media arts, museum collections, heritage displays and creative hubs. The goal of the Fund is to provide Canadians in all regions, including underserved communities, with access to new or improved arts and heritage spaces in their communities.

The Société culturelle de la grande région de Rogersville is a non-profit organization whose mandate is to facilitate the development and growth of artists and artisans in the greater Rogersville area, to ensure a link between existing and new artistic and cultural activities in the region, and to contribute to the promotion of Acadian culture and professional art.

