Minister Guilbeault Announces Interim Appointment to the Canadian Museum of History

Ms. Giguère has a long and distinguished record of leadership and achievement in the Canadian cultural community. A founding member of Culture Days, she was Vice-Chair of the National Culture Days Board as well as founder and past chair of Culture Days Manitoba. Ms. Giguère was appointed as Director of Business for the Arts in 2009. She was elected to the board of the prestigious Royal Winnipeg Ballet, where she served as the company's chair for five years, and as Chair Emeritus afterward. She is a member of the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre Advisory Board, a founding member of the Winnipeg Theatre Awards and a member of its advisory council. Ms. Giguère received the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal for her outstanding contribution to artistic life in Canada and received the Ramon John Hnatyshyn Award for Voluntarism in the Performing Arts in 2014. Ms. Giguère is a Member of the Order of Canada and has been a member of the Canadian Museum of History Board of Trustees since December 2013.

The Canadian Museum of History, which also operates the Canadian War Museum and the Virtual Museum of New France, is Canada's national museum of human history. Together, these museums function as centres for research and public information on the history of Canada. Their main role is to enhance Canadians' understanding and appreciation of the events, experiences, people and objects that shaped Canada's history and identity.

"The Canadian Museum of History plays an essential role in ensuring the protection of Canada's heritage. Given her significant experience and contributions to Canadian cultural life, I am confident in Ms. Giguère's leadership of the board. I would also like to thank Dr. Jim Fleck for his years of outstanding service on the board. As Chair, Dr. Fleck oversaw a number of important initiatives, such as the revitalization of the Canada History Hall, and the recent measures to prepare the museum for the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

National museums are governed by the Museums Act, which became law in 1990. The act ensures that chairpersons are appointed by the minister, with the approval of the Governor in Council.

In 2016, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach respects the principle of diversity and is based on an open, transparent and merit-based selection process. It results in the recommendation of competent candidates who reflect Canadian diversity.

