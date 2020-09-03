The Government of Canada Supports Three Museums in Trois-Rivières

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Canadian cultural and heritage institutions hard. The Government of Canada is committed to helping these organizations get through this crisis, as they play a vital role in our communities.

With this in mind, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced emergency funding for three museums in the city—Boréalis ($100,000), le Musée POP ($100,000) and the Ursulines Museum ($25,000)—during a recent visit to the Boréalis Centre for the History of the Paper Industry in Trois-Rivières.

The Government of Canada made the investment through the first installment of Phase 2 of the COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund, announced in June. Its mission is to support culture, heritage and sports organizations.

Quotes

"We know how much heritage organizations have been affected by the pandemic. In these uncertain times, our government is working to redirect funds to support the needs of the arts and heritage community. It's important for us to understand museums' needs and to help maintain their activities."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Culture Trois-Rivières and our Boréalis museum are grateful for the Government of Canada's emergency support, provided through Canadian Heritage's Museums Assistance Program. This additional amount will help maintain our collections and preservation activities as well as help highlight our industrial paper heritage for visitors. In today's reality, support for culture and museums is more critical than ever and we are counting on our governments to continue offering assistance."

- Stella Montreuil, President, Culture Trois-Rivières

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada created a $500-million emergency fund as an additional temporary support measure for cultural, heritage and sports organizations that are experiencing significant financial losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of this amount, $53 million will go to the heritage sector and will be provided through the emergency component of the Museums Assistance Program. The emergency fund will help affected organizations retain employees and maintain their operations.

The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and employees in an effort to preserve and exhibit heritage collections. It encourages the preservation of Indigenous cultural heritage and facilitates access to heritage collections for all Canadians. It also promotes the development of knowledge, skills and professional practices related to key museum functions.

Founded in 2010, Boréalis – the Centre for the History of the Paper Industry, is operated by the Corporation de développement culturel de Trois-Rivières. Boréalis' mission is to raise public awareness about tangible and intangible heritage, both past and present, and to encourage reflection on future issues through its exhibits, collection and programming.

The Musée POP offers insight on Quebec society and studies its evolution over time. It highlights Quebecers' lifestyle and knowledge along with various key aspects of their daily lives. The museum allows visitors to take an active part in the museum experience.

The Ursuline Museum is rooted in Old Trois-Rivières, reminding visitors of three centuries of the Ursuline presence and inviting them to discover a cloister, school and hospital.

Associated Links

Boréalis

Musée POP: Quebec's Folk Culture Museum

Musée des Ursulines

Museums Assistance Program

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only): Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

