The Government of Canada announces the appointment of Isha Khan as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced the appointment of Isha Khan as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights for a five-year term, effective August 17. This appointment is the result of a selection process that began several months ago.

Ms. Khan, from Winnipeg, is a human rights lawyer who has dedicated her career to issues of inclusion and equality. She has experience in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors and has earned a reputation as a compassionate and collaborative leader. For almost a decade she has led the advancement of human rights in Manitoba as the Executive Director and Senior Counsel of the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, educating the public about human rights, promoting systemic change, and advocating against discrimination and harassment. She is the Chair of the Board of Trustees of United Way Winnipeg, member of the Law Society of Manitoba's Equity committee and former President of the Manitoba Council of Administrative Tribunals, and has chaired the Review Tribunal on the Canada Pension Plan disability benefits.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is located in Winnipeg and opened in September 2014. It is a Crown corporation within the Canadian Heritage portfolio.



"Isha Khan's demonstrated commitment and dedication to human rights make her highly qualified for the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights—the first museum solely dedicated to the evolution, celebration and future of human rights. I am especially pleased as she is also the first woman appointed to this position in a non-interim capacity. I know I can count on her to uphold the highest standards of inclusiveness, social awareness and respect at the Museum. I'm confident Ms. Khan will support the Museum in its mandate to enhance public understanding of human rights, promote respect for others, and encourage reflection and dialogue."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Board of Trustees welcomes the appointment as a crucial step towards rebuilding trust in the Museum's commitment to human rights, both internally and externally. Isha Khan has the background and experience to lead the Museum forward through the difficult process of self-reflection and positive change that has already begun. Working closely with the CMHR Board of Trustees, she will ensure this important national museum exemplifies the highest standards of inclusion, diversity and respect."

—Pauline Rafferty, Chair of Board of Trustees of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights



In 2016, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach respects the principle of diversity and is based on an open, transparent and merit-based selection process. It results in the recommendation of competent candidates who reflect Canadian diversity.



As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

National museums are independent organizations that are part of the Canadian Heritage portfolio. They are subject to the Museums Act of 1990.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights



