Minister Guilbeault Announces Appointment of New Executive Director of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation

Mr. Hashim, from Mississauga, Ontario, is a labour organizer and human rights advocate who has dedicated his career to supporting equity, inclusion and community empowerment. In the last decade, he has worked in the labour movement, most recently as a senior organizer for the Toronto & York Region Labour Council, where he advocated for a variety of issues, including many anti-racism initiatives. He has a strong dedication to public policy development in addressing systemic discrimination and has worked to create opportunities for marginalized communities through fellowships and community benefits agreements. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of the United Way of Greater Toronto, Treasurer of the Board of Directors of the Urban Alliance on Race Relations and is a founding advisor of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network.

The Canadian Race Relations Foundation is a Crown corporation within the Canadian Heritage portfolio.

"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Hashim as Executive Director of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation. Mohammed's knowledge, experience and expertise will allow him to lead the foundation in its fight against racism in Canadian society and its pursuit of equity, fairness, social justice and systemic change. His demonstrated commitment and dedication to inclusion and community empowerment makes him highly qualified for this position."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Mohammed Hashim's appointment will strengthen the voice and extend the reach of the Foundation. The Board and staff look forward to working with Mohammed to continue the important work of building an inclusive Canada. We are delighted to welcome Mohammed Hashim to the Foundation. Our team looks forward to working with Mohammed as we continue to add the voice of the CRRF to those who work through these challenging times to build an inclusive Canada."

— Teresa Woo-Paw, Chairperson, Canadian Race Relations Foundation

The Executive Director of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation, who is appointed by the Governor in Council, is also the foundation's chief executive officer and an ex-officio non-voting member of the Board of Directors.

In 2016, the Government of Canada adopted a new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach respects the principle of diversity and is based on an open, transparent and merit-based selection process. It results in the recommendation of competent candidates who reflect Canadian diversity.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

The Canadian Race Relations Foundation is Canada's leading agency dedicated to the elimination of racism and all forms of racial discrimination in Canadian society.

