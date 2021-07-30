Weigl Educational Publishers is Alberta's final recipient for the fourth round of Creative Export Canada funding, receiving $1,653,000

GATINEAU, QC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian cultural industries are unique and admired around the globe. The Government of Canada is committed to helping them expand into global markets and meet their full potential. The Creative Export Canada program was designed to support our creative industries by meeting this international demand and helping share Canadian talent and creativity with the world, and therefore positioning Canada as a distinct and innovative leader.

Today, the Honorable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced the final recipient from Alberta for the fourth cohort of the Creative Export Canada program. Weigl Educational Publishers (Weigl) received $1,653,000 to support its export strategy.

Weigl is a Calgary-based educational publishing house. Their mission and mandate is to publish Kindergarten to Grade 12 learning materials that captivate and enrich young imaginations. Their export plan will allow them to export and sell their digital content to schools and libraries, as well as other customers not currently aware of Weigl's products. They will execute their sales and marketing strategy for direct U.S. and global sales of the company's existing digital content and platform to increase direct subscription sales.

The total of $8,478,000 in the fourth round of funding from the Creative Export Canada program also includes recipients from British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. The funding includes 18 separate projects from across Canada that represent a variety of different creative industries, including the audiovisual, interactive digital media, music, performing arts, publishing, visual art and design industries.

Exporting is vitally important to Canada's creative industries. Canadian Heritage's Creative Export Canada program helps Canadian industries attain their international goals and promote Canadian works abroad. By helping Canadian creators shine internationally, Canadians see the benefits at home as they bring with them significant economic benefits, creating jobs and fostering social prosperity.

The Creative Export Canada program offers funding to Canadian organizations for projects that generate export revenues and features Canadian creative content. Its mission is to increase the visibility of Canadian creative works on the international market and help increase the profitability of exports from Canada's creative industries.

"The Creative Export Canada program supports our Canadian creators from a diversity of industries, helping them expand their business throughout the world. The Government of Canada is an unwavering ally to our Canadian creative industries and is proud to support their growth and success as they expand into the global marketplace."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Alberta Recipient

Weigl Educational Publishers – Interactive digital media and publishing

British Columbia Recipients

DreamRider Productions – Audiovisual, music and interactive digital media

Palco Music (Blue Frog Studios) – Performing arts, interactive digital media and music

Wizard Games – Interactive digital media and audiovisual

Quebec Recipients

Antimodular Research / Recherche Antimodular – Audiovisual, visual art and music

Daily tous les jours (Andraos & Mongiat) – Design, visual art and music

Infinity experiences / Expériences infinity – Audiovisual, visual art and interactive digital media

Lambert et Fils Luminaires – Design

Les productions Éloize (Cirque Éloize) – Performing arts, interactive digital media and music

Les 7 doigts de la main – Performing arts and interactive digital media

Machine de cirque – Performing arts

Minority Media - Interactive digital media and audiovisual

MRUA International – Performing arts, music and interactive digital media

Ontario Recipients

Blue Ant Media – Audiovisual

DC Canada Education Publishing – Publishing and interactive digital media

HitGrab – Interactive digital media and audiovisual

Lighthouse Immersive – Visual art, interactive digital media and music

The Heliconia Press – Audiovisual

In 2018, Canada exported close to $17 billion in creative products, which amounts to 2.4 percent of Canada's total exports.

The arts and culture sector created nearly 673,000 direct jobs and countless spin-off jobs. It also accounts for 2.6 percent of Canada's overall gross domestic product at a value of $57.1 billion.

Canada's Creative Export Strategy, including the new Creative Export Canada funding program, gives businesses and organizations in the creative sector the tools and mechanisms they need to successfully export their creative content. In this way, the government is helping Canada's creative sector shine on the world stage.

Since the creation of Creative Export Canada in 2018, 63 creative industry organizations have received a total of $31,102,704.

Canadian Heritage will be accepting new applications under the fifth cohort of the Creative Export Canada program this fall for projects with expenses incurring between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

