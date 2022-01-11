Minister Gould appoints new members to Canada's Volunteer Awards' National Advisory Committee

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced the appointment of five new members to Canada's Volunteer Awards' National Advisory Committee. The National Advisory Committee plays an important role in supporting the Minister by recommending award recipients.

Canadian communities continue to thrive thanks to the generous efforts of the country's 12.7 million volunteers. Through Canada's Volunteer Awards, the federal government highlights the importance of community engagement and aims to inspire all Canadians to get involved through volunteering. The call for nominations for the 2021 Canada's Volunteer Awards was launched on December 5 and is open until March 4, 2022.

Committee members are all chosen by the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. Members are selected based on their experiences in the volunteer community and to reflect Canada's cultural, linguistic and regional diversity.

Newly appointed National Advisory Committee members:

Brenda Martinussen, Balmoral, Manitoba

David Iwaasa, Burnaby, British Columbia

Myrna Adams, Brampton, Ontario

Nicolas Brown, Westlock, Alberta

Sylvia Parris-Drummond, Halifax, Nova Scotia



Quotes

"As experienced volunteers, each of the newly appointed committee members carries valuable knowledge and insight based on the communities they serve and their commitment in the field of volunteerism. The Canada's Volunteer Awards are a unique opportunity to highlight the incredible contributions of volunteers across Canada, and I look forward to working with the National Advisory Committee members to celebrate and recognize the difference that Canadians make in their communities."

– The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Quick Facts

Members of the National Advisory Committee are community leaders and volunteers.

The members selected applied through an online process that was open to all Canadians from March 8 to April 8, 2021 .

. National Advisory Committee members support the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development on all matters relating to the selection of Canada's Volunteer Awards recipients.

Volunteer Awards recipients. The duties of National Advisory Committee members include reviewing top-ranked nominations for Canada's Volunteer Awards and recommending award recipients to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

Volunteer Awards and recommending award recipients to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. Committee members serve for a three–year term.

The current call for nominations to nominate someone for an award is open until March 4, 2022 .

