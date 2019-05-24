Minister Garneau announces the lifting of some restrictions to navigation related to flooding

OTTAWA, May 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced the lifting of navigation restrictions in certain zones previously identified in Interim Order no.3 Respecting Flooded Areas.

Due to improved navigational safety conditions and following consultations with local authorities and law enforcement, Minister Garneau has removed the Deux Montagnes Lake, the Mille Îles River and the Des Prairies River from the list of waters where navigation is restricted.

However, while navigation is allowed now for all type of vessels on these waterways, a temporary speed restrictions of 5.5 knots is in place to limit wake. All vessel operators are asked to be cautious on the waters and watch for debris. Failure to follow these temporary speed restrictions is subject to the provisions outlined below.

This new Interim Order no.4 Respecting Flooded Areas issued today maintains navigation restrictions on the following waterways:

the Ottawa River between the Otto Holden Dam (near Mattawa, Ontario ) and the Deux Montagnes Lake (near Hudson, Quebec ); and

) and the Deux Montagnes Lake (near ); and the Mattawa River, between Hurdman Dam and confluence of Mattawa River and Ottawa River.

The speed restriction of 9 knots for upriver traffic and 11 knots for downriver traffic remains in place between Ile des Barques and Batiscan, Quebec.

As previously stated, individuals who can only access their property by boat are exempted from the Interim Order and other restrictions for the purpose of going to and from their property. If citizens must use a waterway to access a property, they are urged to navigate at as slow a speed as possible. Public ferry services are exempted but are subject to review by Transport Canada to ensure safety.

Any violation of these provisions (either speed above the maximum or navigation in closed areas) is subject to fines of up to $5000 through an Administrative Monetary Penalty, or in the case of summary conviction, up to $1 million and/or up to 18 months in prison, or the seizure of the vessel.

Quotes

"Although the situation is gradually improving in some sectors, it is not yet back to normal. We are aware of the impacts caused by navigation restrictions and speed limits, and we are ready to lift those restrictions completely as soon as we can. I would like to thank all those who continue to comply with the existing restrictions as we need to minimize any damage to property and the environment."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Associated Links

Interim Order Respecting Flooded areas

http://www.tc.gc.ca/eng/mediaroom/interim-order-4-respecting-flooded-areas.html

Navigational Warnings

NW-Q-0607-19 http://nis.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/public/rest/messages/en/message/11665

NW-Q-0582-19 http://nis.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/public/rest/messages/en/message/11305

NW-Q-0606-19 http://nis.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/public/rest/messages/en/message/11671

