Minister Garneau announces reappointment to the Pacific Pilotage Authority

OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, today announced the reappointment of Lorraine Cunningham as the Chairperson of the Pacific Pilotage Authority for a term of eight months, commencing on October 4, 2019.

Lorraine Cunningham has been Chairperson of the PPA since 2012, and was a member between 1999 and 2012. She is the owner of the Cunningham Group, an entrepreneurial investment group, and has gained board experience with the Business Families Centre and as a member of the Faculty Advisory Board of the Sauder School of Business.

This appointment was made under the Government of Canada's new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach supports open, transparent and merit-based selection processes that strive for gender parity and reflect Canada's diversity, to support Ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolio by providing them with information and referrals.

"I am pleased that Ms. Cunningham has accepted this role and will continue to serve the Pacific Pilotage Authority. Her appointment, which follows our open, transparent and merit-based appointment process, will ensure continued good governance of the organization."

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 55 portfolio organizations, which include:

9 Crown Corporations;



4 administrative tribunal/agencies;



21 Canadian Airport Authorities;



18 Canada Port Authorities; and



3 shared governance organizations.

