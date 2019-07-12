Minister Garneau announces appointments and reappointments in the transportation sector

OTTAWA, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, today announced the following appointments in the transportation sector. The appointees come from diverse backgrounds, with experience in a number of fields, and are active members of their communities. They bring a wide array of knowledge and senior executive and corporate governance expertise to their transportation positions.



Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada

Marc-André Poisson ( Gatineau, Quebec ) appointed as a part-time member for a term of four years.

Saint John Port Authority

Peter Hugh McGuire ( Saint John, New Brunswick ) appointed as director for a term of three years.

( ) appointed as director for a term of three years. John William Keir ( Saint John, New Brunswick ) appointed as director for a term of three years.

St. John's Port Authority

Harold Bernard Hefferton ( St. John's, Newfoundland ) appointed as director for a term of two years.

( ) appointed as director for a term of two years. Donald Samuel Walters ( St. John's, Newfoundland ) appointed as director for a term of three years.

( ) appointed as director for a term of three years. Roxanne Morrissey ( Conception Bay , Newfoundland ) appointed as director for a term of three years.

Sept-Îles Port Authority

Mirka Boudreau (Sept-Îles, Quebec ) appointed as a director for a term of one year.

(Sept-Îles, ) appointed as a director for a term of one year. Bernard Lynch (Sept-Îles, Quebec ) appointed as director for a term of three years.

Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority

Keanin Loomis ( Hamilton, Ontario ) appointed as director for a term of one year.

) appointed as director for a term of one year. Bruce McArthur ( Oshawa, Ontario ) appointed as director for a term ending on February 21, 2021 .

Halifax Port Authority

André Marcel Boudreau ( Dartmouth, Nova Scotia ) appointed as director for a term of three years.

( ) appointed as director for a term of three years. David Cameron ( Halifax ) reappointed as director for a term of three years.

These appointments were made under the Government of Canada's new approach to Governor-in-Council appointments. This approach promotes open, transparent and merit-based selection processes that strive for gender parity, reflect Canada's diversity, and support ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolio by providing them with information and referrals.

Quote

"I am pleased to announce that these highly qualified Canadians have agreed to serve in the transportation sector. Their appointments will ensure continued good governance. I wish to thank outgoing board members for their valuable service."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 55 portfolio organizations, which include:

9 Crown Corporations;



4 administrative tribunal/agencies;



21 Canadian Airport Authorities;



18 Canada Port Authorities; and



3 shared governance organizations.

