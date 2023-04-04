LIVELY, ON, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Citizenship and Refugees, was at Ionic Mechatronics in Lively, Ontario, today to highlight clean investment tax credits as part of Budget 2023's commitments to build Canada's clean economy.

Building on the foundation the Government of Canada has been laying since 2015, Budget 2023 delivers a series of major investments to ensure Canada's clean economy can deliver prosperity, middle-class jobs, and more vibrant communities across Canada. These commitments are centred on three tiers:

investment tax credits with provisions to ensure that workers see the benefits

low-cost strategic financing

targeted investments to respond to the unique needs of sectors or projects of national economic significance

Together, these incentives will encourage businesses to reduce their emissions, become leaders in the global clean economy and create new middle-class jobs for Canadians.

With a responsible fiscal plan that will see Canada maintain the lowest deficit and the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7, Budget 2023 will help to build a Canada that is more secure, more sustainable, and more affordable for people from coast to coast to coast.

Quote:

"Our government is committed to ensuring Canada's economy remains competitive and sustainable for generations to come. Our focus on clean electricity, global supply chains and investment tax credits will attract new investment, create well-paying jobs, and help build Canada's clean economy. With these investments in Budget 2023, we will become a reliable supplier of goods and resources that a net-zero world needs in Ontario and across Canada."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

