New, increased funding for four organizations under the Action Plan for Official Languages

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Our two official languages are an integral part of our national identity. Canadians in official language minority communities have been resilient in preserving their language and culture for generations.



Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity, Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament (Ottawa-Vanier), announced an investment of $393,600 to support four official language minority organizations in Ottawa-Vanier. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

This funding will allow organizations to create and present theatre performances, develop and maintain partnerships with community organizations, and offer more services in French. It will help them function well and continue their activities, while dealing with the unique challenges they are facing during this pandemic.

The Government of Canada investment is being made under the Action Plan for Official Languages 2018-2023. Three of the organizations have received a minimum 20-percent increase since 2018 and have now received confirmation of the renewal of their multi-year funding for 2021-2024. The fourth organization received funding for the first time.



Over three years, the Association des communautés francophones d'Ottawa will receive $147,600 while the Association française des municipalités de l'Ontario will receive $126,000 and the Compagnie Vox Théâtre will receive $90,000. Créations in Vivo received program funding for the first time in 2021-2022. The $30,000 investment will help the organization ensure its financial stability and plan multi-year activities.



On May 6 2021, Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages) and Member of Parliament (Orléans), confirmed that the Government of Canada invested $3.2 million in 2020–2021 program funding for 36 organizations in Eastern Ontario, where every organization saw a minimum 20-percent total funding increase. The announcement included 22 organizations in Ottawa–Vanier.

Quotes

"Official language minority communities are part of the very fabric of our country, made up of many small, passionate community organizations that work tirelessly to ensure the sustainability and vitality of our Francophone populations. The Government of Canada is proud to support their ongoing efforts and commitment to our bilingual future."



—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages



"Canada's two official languages are an integral part of our country's heritage, and I am very proud to support their promotion and preservation here in Ottawa–Vanier. Congratulations to all of the amazing organizations who are receiving funding. Your efforts today will ensure future generations continue to benefit from our rich Francophone identity and community."



—The Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity, Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier)



"As a growing organization, ACFO Ottawa is very pleased with the increase in programming funding from Canadian Heritage. This type of funding is essential for Francophone organizations in Ottawa–Vanier to continue our development work in our community and the local, provincial and national Francophonie. We thank the Government of Canada and especially Minister Mélanie Joly and her Parliamentary Secretary Marie-France Lalonde for this investment in our communities."



—Ajà Besler, Executive Director, Association des communautés francophones d'Ottawa



Quick Facts

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future proposes an unprecedented investment of $2.7 billion over five years, including $500 million in new funding, to support official language minority communities and promote bilingualism across the country.



On February 19, in the document English and French: Towards a substantive equality of official languages in Canada, Minister Joly unveiled the Government of Canada's intentions to modernize and strengthen the Official Languages Act and related instruments. This document proposes a range of changes and new measures to achieve a new linguistic balance in the country.



Related Products

Government of Canada Confirms More Than $3 Million in Funding for Official Languages in Eastern Ontario



Associated Links

Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future



English and French: Towards a substantive equality of official languages in Canada



BACKGROUNDER

RENEWED MULTI-YEAR FUNDING

CLIENT NAME 2018–19 FUNDING

(BEFORE ACTION

PLAN) 2020–21

FUNDING TOTAL MULTI-

YEAR FUNDING

(2021–24) ASSOCIATION DES COMMUNAUTÉS

FRANCOPHONES D'OTTAWA $41,000 $49,200 $147,600 ASSOCIATION FRANCAISE DES MUNICIPALITES

DE L'ONTARIO N/A $42,000 $126,000 COMPAGNIE VOX THEATRE INC. (OTTAWA) $25,000 $30,000 $90,000 TOTAL $66,000 $121,200 $363,600

NEW FUNDING

CLIENT NAME 2018–19 FUNDING

(BEFORE ACTION

PLAN) FUNDING IN

2021–22 CRÉATIONS IN VIVO N/A $30,000 TOTAL $0 $30,000

Note: Organizations with N/A in the 2018–19 column did not receive programming funding in that period.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

