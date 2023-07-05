VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Through the Greening Government Strategy, the Government of Canada is committed to being a global leader in government operations that are net zero, climate resilient and green.

Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, accompanied by the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced the Future Energy Solutions project, in British Columbia, funded through the Greening Government Fund.

Administered by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, the Greening Government Fund helps government organizations make strategic investments to reduce carbon emissions from their operations.

Receiving $2,870,000 from the Fund, the Future Energy Solutions project, led by the Canadian Coast Guard and Department of Fisheries and Oceans, evaluates emergent renewable and hybrid power, energy and control systems at remote marine communications and traffic services sites. The goal is to transition away from diesel generators currently used to power over 40 remote radio communications sites across the West Coast.

In addition to this project, 18 projects in other regions across the country were approved for a total investment of $14.2 million so far in 2023–24. Aligned with other greening priorities, these Government of Canada initiatives and actions are also important steps towards advancing a Buy Clean approach in Canada.

Over the past decades, the Canadian Coast Guard has worked with industry partners to find innovative ways to reduce waste across all segments of its vessel's operational life. It is also exploring a variety of low carbon alternative fuels for use in their fleet including biodiesel, renewable diesel, battery-hybrid solutions, hydrogen, alternative service delivery models, and more. These initiatives reduce carbon emissions and waste to help protect the marine environment. The Future Energy Solutions project represents an important addition to its greening initiatives by greening these critical remote onshore facilities.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is a concrete example of how we are reducing greenhouse gas emissions and greening government operations. By helping to deliver low-carbon, resilient and clean procurement through Greening Government Fund projects and the Greening Government Strategy, we are supporting Canadian innovation and a cleaner, more climate-resilient future."

– The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

"Our Government is committed to equipping the Canadian Coast Guard with innovative and environmentally-friendly tools they need to do the job. The Greening Government Fund continues to help deliver low-carbon solutions, and this project will help the Coast Guard operations to be more sustainable while they protect Canada's precious oceans and waterways."

– The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The Canadian Coast Guard is taking concrete action to minimize its environmental impacts, and this announcement is just one of the ways we are innovating. I am proud that our remote Marine Communications and Traffic Services centres will pilot this greening project."

– Mr. Mario Pelletier, Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat's Centre for Greening Government provides leadership toward net-zero, climate-resilient and green Government of Canada operations through the Greening Government Strategy.





operations through the The Greening Government Strategy is a set of commitments that apply to all core government departments and agencies and support the Government of Canada's commitment for net-zero emissions by 2050.





is a set of commitments that apply to all core government departments and agencies and support the Government of commitment for net-zero emissions by 2050. The Greening Government Fund was established as part of the Greening Government Strategy and provides funding for projects that aim to reduce emissions in operations of federal organizations.





and provides funding for projects that aim to reduce emissions in operations of federal organizations. Project funding comes from existing budgets of departments and agencies that generate more than 1 kilotonne of GHGs per year from air travel and from departments that are below this threshold and contribute voluntarily.





Since its inception in 2019, the fund has provided more than $45.8 million in funding for 63 projects from 17 different federal departments/agencies to support projects that reduce GHG emissions in government operations.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

For further information: Contacts (media): Monica Granados, Director of Communications (acting), Office of the President, Treasury Board of Canada, [email protected], 343-551-6020; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Teletypewriter (TTY): 613-369-9371, Email: [email protected]