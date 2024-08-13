NGen Launches 15 New Advanced Manufacturing Projects Valued at $59M, Supporting 31 Companies Across Canada

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced a significant new project as part of NGen's initiative to support 15 advanced manufacturing projects. This new venture focuses on developing an innovative fully autonomous, end-to-end production system enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, designed to automate routine manual functions in the assembly process.

The project, led by Petra Hygienic Systems International Limited, Mastrin Digital Solutions, Ltd., and SIDAC Automated Systems Inc., aims to revolutionize the case packing process for finished goods. By integrating proprietary mechanical solutions, advanced robotics, and AI, the new system will automate repetitive tasks with high flexibility and efficiency, eliminating the need for manual changeovers. This cutting-edge solution is tailored to meet the needs of small and mid-sized business (SMB) contract manufacturers, offering them the versatility and automation they require in today's competitive market. With a total project cost of more than $3 million, NGen is contributing more than $1.1 million to support this transformative initiative.

This project represents a major step forward in enhancing automation in manufacturing. The development of this advanced system will not only streamline production processes but also bolster Canada's position as a leader in manufacturing technology and innovation.

This announcement is part of a broader NGen funding initiative, which supported 15 advanced manufacturing projects across Canada with a total value of $59M. To date, NGen has funded 211 Cluster projects involving 483 industry partners and 313 research groups, resulting in $7.2 billion in new sales and the creation of 66 new companies and 3,901 direct jobs. NGen's investments continue to drive innovation and economic growth in the manufacturing and technology sectors, reinforcing Canada's leadership in advanced manufacturing.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to collaborate with NGen to accelerate innovation and advancements in support of our key advanced manufacturing sectors like quantum and electric vehicles. Projects like these advance the development and adoption of cutting edge solutions and deliver important benefits to Canadians while creating jobs and contributing to economic growth, demonstrating Canada's world-leading capabilities in manufacturing and technology."

Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This is yet another example of how we're building the Canadian economy of the future, and it's resulting in good jobs for Canadians. With today's announced projects, the Government of Canada and NGen are helping to unleash Canadian innovation by supporting key partnerships and valuable collaborations that help us tap into Canada's unique and world-leading expertise. These projects are driving Canadian leadership in key manufacturing and technology sectors, and they demonstrate our progress to foster innovation and jobs the country."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Canada has always been a trailblazer, leading the way boldly by applying the newest technologies and methods. These advancements in AI and advanced robotics will allow the Canadian manufacturing sector to remain environmentally sustainable, globally competitive, and continue providing excellent well-paying jobs to Canadians. As we always have, we are building tomorrow right here in Canada."

George Chahal

Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"From the development of new quantum technologies to mining on the moon, Canada's advanced manufacturing ecosystem is tackling big challenges. Through NGen's collaborative approach to innovation, we're creating private and public sector partnerships across provincial boarders that are driving disruptive innovations and building world leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada."

Jayson Myers

CEO, NGen

Quick facts

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 9,000 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets. www.ngen.ca/membership

