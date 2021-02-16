OTTAWA, ON, Feb.16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government continues to invest in the health and well-being of Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic and creating conditions for a robust economic recovery.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board of Canada tabled the Supplementary Estimates (C), 2020–21, in the House of Commons.

With these Supplementary Estimates (C) the Government is seeking Parliament's approval to spend a total of $13.4 billion in voted expenditures. The estimates also present information, for reference only, on increases and decreases in statutory expenditures.

Of these amounts, roughly $9.9 billion (or 74%) are to support the Government's response to the public health, social and economic impact on Canadians of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With these Supplementary Estimates, the Government continues to address the emergency response to the pandemic, including medical research, vaccine development, support for Indigenous communities and purchases of personal protective gear and medical equipment. The Government is also proposing funding for ongoing key economic priorities.

By presenting spending plans through the estimates, the Government provides Canadians and parliamentarians with transparency and insight into how it plans to invest taxpayers' money to meet Canadians' priorities.

"Our Government continues to invest in the health, and well-being of Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic, including critical measures for social and economic support. At the same time, we are committed to addressing ongoing priorities that Canadians expect, while ensuring transparency in the management of public funds to deliver results."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board

Statutory expenditures in these supplementary estimates include $18 .6 billion of various planned statutory expenditures, as well as decreases in statutory expenditures of $24 billion , for a total decrease of $5.4 billion in planned statutory expenditures.

.6 billion of various planned statutory expenditures, as well as decreases in statutory expenditures of , for a total decrease of in planned statutory expenditures. The Supplementary Estimates (C) are the final estimates in the government's financial cycle for the 2020–21 fiscal year, which continue to address the priorities in Departmental Plans, as well as responses and programs associated with the pandemic.

Supplementary Estimates present information on additional spending requirements which were either not sufficiently developed in time for inclusion in the Main Estimates and previous Supplementary Estimates, or have been refined to account for developments in programs and services.

Statutory items are those that Parliament has approved through other legislation that sets out both the purpose of the expenditures and the terms and conditions under which they may be made. Statutory spending is displayed in the Supplementary Estimates for information only.

The main purpose of the Estimates is to support Parliament's consideration of appropriation bills, which are the legal instruments for authorizing certain payments.

