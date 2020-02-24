Minister Duclos addresses annual meeting of the Federal Black Employee Caucus

The Government of Canada continues to promote inclusion and diversity within the public service.

OTTAWA, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, today met with the Federal Black Employee Caucus during their annual general meeting.

In commending the group for the important work they have undertaken to raise awareness on the issues of concern among Black public servants, Minister Duclos reaffirmed the government's commitment to engage with FBEC in the interests of addressing the challenges they may face in the workplace.

The President noted the considerable work underway in the federal public service to promote diversity and inclusion, including efforts to collect better data on Black employees in the public service, especially on issues like discrimination and harassment, and to address obstacles Black employees may be facing on matters such as career progression.

Quote

"I believe fundamentally that a healthy, diverse, and inclusive Public Service is one where all voices are heard. Our government will continue supporting and listening to public servants, including our Black employees, in order to inform change within the Federal Public Service. Together, we will continue to work to end discrimination based on race, gender, sexual orientation, and disability, and thereby foster the conditions that allow everyone to reach their full potential and perform at their best."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

For further information: (media) : Karl W. Sasseville, Director of Communications and Issues Management, Office of the President of the Treasury Board, 613-369-3170; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 613-369-9371, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.tbs-sct.gc.ca

