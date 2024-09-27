IQALUIT, NU, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The North, with its distinct characteristics, draws both Canadians and international travellers seeking unique and unforgettable experiences. Tourism plays a key role in northern economies by creating jobs, supporting local communities, benefitting businesses and attractions in the region, and contributing to economic growth in all three territories.

Today on World Tourism Day, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced that the Government of Canada is investing over $800,000 in strengthening tourism sectors across the North. This funding, delivered by CanNor, will assist seven businesses and organizations to upgrade infrastructure and equipment, deliver eco-tourism and Indigenous cultural experiences, provide more accommodation options, improve marketing and expand operations to provide year-round services.

Through these investments, the Government of Canada is supporting northern businesses and organizations to adapt, expand and thrive, creating ongoing benefits for the territories and further positioning the North as a destination of choice.

"All three territories offer exceptional and distinctive tourism experiences, including aurora and wildlife viewing, authentic cultural experiences, adventure activities and scenic landscapes. Our government is investing in tourism projects across the North, which will enable businesses and organizations to grow sustainably while benefitting their communities.

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon provide the opportunity to see something truly distinct. With its expansive wilderness, unique wildlife and rich cultures and traditions, Northern Canada has it all for lovers of the great outdoors from around the globe. Through the Tourism Growth Program, the Government of Canada supports local businesses and organizations to unlock new potential and contribute to prosperous Indigenous and northern communities."

- The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"With its vibrant cultures and stunning natural attractions, the Yukon offers exceptional tourism experiences that drive economic growth in communities throughout the territory. Our government supports projects like these that enhance and diversify the Yukon's tourism sector, inviting both residents and visitors to learn, explore and enjoy the region's many attractions and places year-round."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"The Northwest Territories is a land of breathtaking beauty and rich cultural heritage. This region has a wealth of incredible experiences to share with visitors to our beautiful home. With local business development and infrastructure improvements, our territory's tourism sector is expanding and contributing to a more robust and resilient economy."

- Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"We are pleased to partner with CanNor, Kakivak Association and other sponsors to provide Arctic Bay Adventures with needed capital equipment whilst also delivering guide training to the residents of Arctic Bay. This enables Arctic Bay to deliver world class tourism experiences that directly benefit organizations and residents of Arctic Bay, while stimulating the local economy."

- The Honourable David Akeeagok, Minister of Economic Development and Transportation, Government of Nunavut

"Tourism is a critical component of the NWT's economy: it creates jobs, strengthens the local economy, contributes to local infrastructure and plays a key role in cultural awareness and reconciliation. I am excited to see these projects receive funding as the territory works toward building a strong foundation with every initiative. More than $400,000 is supporting expansions of both physical and digital infrastructure that will unlock new tourism opportunities in communities across the NWT."

- The Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, Minister of Industry, Tourism, and Investment, Government of Northwest Territories

"Tourism has been rebounding strongly in the Yukon. Supporting and strengthening tourism capacity in communities across the North helps provide outstanding visitor experiences, support local economies and share the territories' uniqueness with the world. This funding will be instrumental in developing quality infrastructure and extraordinary services to attract visitors, inviting them to discover and appreciate all the Yukon has to offer. The Government of Yukon is committed to continuing to support tourism-related initiatives and activities that build a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient future for Yukoners and our visitors."

- The Honourable John Streicker, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of Yukon

The funding announced today is provided through the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency's suite of economic development programs, including the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) Program and the Tourism Growth Program (TGP). IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy. The TGP supports Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small- and medium-sized businesses and not-for-profit organizations in growing and developing local tourism products and experiences. The TGP also contributes to the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism sector, from coast-to-coast-to-coast.



These projects also include investments from the Government of Nunavut , the Government of the Northwest Territories and the Government of Yukon .

, the Government of the and the Government of . This announcement aligns with World Tourism Day. According to the United Nations, this day's goal is to: "highlight the vital role of this sector in fostering peace and understanding between nations and cultures and in supporting reconciliation processes".

