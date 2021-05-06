The Government of Canada invests in Two-Spirited People of Manitoba Inc. capacity-building project.

WINNIPEG, MB, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada supports the critical work of LGBTQ2 organizations to create a more equitable and consciously more inclusive Canada. The government is committed to building a society where everyone has an equitable opportunity to be their true, authentic self. On February 11, 2021, the government announced 76 recipients of the first ever LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund.

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, met with representatives of Two-Spirited People of Manitoba Inc. on April 22 to officially launch their community-building project, 2Spirits Building from Within, which received $285,695 in LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund support.

Two-Spirited People of Manitoba Inc. will improve its internal capacity to engage with communities, build organizational structure, and create strategic and financial plans to provide long-term stability for its important work. The project will also enhance training and recruitment, support the creation of advisory councils and circles to inform future projects, and help to establish a province-wide network of Two-Spirit and Indigenous LGBTQ organizations and community members.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all Canadians and certain segments disproportionately, including LGBTQ2 communities. The $20-million LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund recognizes the work of these organizations in pursuing better social, health, and economic outcomes in LGBTQ2 communities. That is why the important work of LGBTQ2 organizations deserves targeted investments to ensure the sustainability of these communities. See the full list of supported organizations.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to working with LGBTQ2 communities from coast to coast to coast to combat discrimination in all its forms. By supporting organizations like Two-Spirited People of Manitoba Inc. along with enhanced supports for the LGBTQ2 Action Plan and proposed project funding in Budget 2021, we are working to build a consciously more inclusive Canada where everyone can be their true, authentic self."

—The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth

"Two-Spirited People of Manitoba Inc. is one of 76 organizations that received capacity building support from the first federal investment in the LGBTQ2 fund. By supplementing existing funds, this will create jobs, improve the quality of life and increase equity for LGBTQ2 Canadians. The Government of Canada proudly supports the work of these essential organizations. Congratulations to all involved."

—The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Spirit-naming is an important part of Indigenous identity and functions as an act of decolonization. Embracing the Two-Spirit name has defined our place in Indigenous history and culture. It affirms that we are spiritual beings aligned in balance with all facets of creation. The term Two-Spirit re-affirms for Indigenous LGBTQ+ people that we are linked spiritually to our families, communities and nations. This affirmation also links us to the spiritual teachings that strengthen our relationship with the natural world and spiritual dimensions. We began our Two-Spirit-specific education, outreach, and advocacy in 1986 and will continue to do so more effectively with the support from the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund."

— Albert McLeod, President of Two-Spirited People of Manitoba Inc.

Quick Facts

On February 11, 2021, Minister Chagger and the Honourable Marayam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced $15 million for 76 LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund projects across Canada.

The Government of Canada is investing $350 million in the Emergency Community Support Fund to support charities and non-profit organizations in addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the $20 million investment in Budget 2019 to support capacity building and community-level work by Canadian LGBTQ2 organizations, the Government of Canada has also made the following investments:

Global Affairs Canada announced more than $30 million to improve socioeconomic outcomes for LGBTQ2 people in developing countries;

to improve socioeconomic outcomes for LGBTQ2 people in developing countries; The Federal Tourism Growth Strategy includes major investments in Pride events across Canada ;

; Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced increased support for LGBTQI refugees fleeing violence and persecution through the Rainbow Refugee Assistance Partnership; and;

Canadian Heritage committed $2 million over two years in the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program for Pride and LGBTQ2 events.

over two years in the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program for Pride and LGBTQ2 events. On November 27, 2020 , as a first step towards the Federal LGBTQ2 Action Plan, Minister Bardish Chagger announced the launch of a public engagement process. These engagement activities help the Government of Canada better understand the realities and experiences of LGBTQ2 people in Canada in terms of employment, healthcare, housing and homelessness, and safety.

Associated Links

News release – Government of Canada Announces Funding for 76 LGBTQ2 Community-Led Projects Across Canada Through the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund

Backgrounder – Enabling the future of LGBTQ2 community-led organizations

LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund

Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan

Human Rights of LGBTQ2I Persons

LGBTQ2 Secretariat

Federal LGBTQ2 Action Plan

Two-Spirited People of Manitoba Inc.

https://twospiritmanitoba.ca/2s-building-from-within

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Albert McLeod, President, Two-Spirited People of Manitoba Inc., [email protected]; Emelyana Titarenko, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

