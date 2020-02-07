Minister Chagger Announces Funding for Anti-Racism Initiative in Saskatchewan

The Government of Canada announces funding for the Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan 2020 anti-racism campaign

REGINA, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - In Canada, diversity is one of our country's greatest social and economic strengths, yet many Canadians experience racism and discrimination every day.

Supporting organizations and programs that find ways to combat racism is incredibly important, which is why the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, was pleased to announce $100,000 in funding for the Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan 2020 anti-racism campaign, "Racism: Recognize it. Reject it!"

This campaign aims to build bridges between various cultural groups and to promote intercultural understanding. It will include educational opportunities in communities, youth leadership workshops, and education campaigns for schools across the province, all leading up to International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on March 21st.

Organizations like the Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan increase awareness of the benefits of diversity and multiculturalism while ensuring that together, we build a more diverse and inclusive country.

"Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of Canadian identity. It is our shared responsibility to fight discrimination and racism in all their forms. The Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan has worked to promote diversity in all aspects of society, and to raise awareness of the dangers of racism. I'm pleased to announce the Government of Canada is supporting this vital work."

–The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth

"We appreciate the continued support of the Department of Canadian Heritage and Minister Chagger. Through this CSMARI event funding, the Government of Canada has not only demonstrated consciousness that racism is an everyday problem in Saskatchewan, creating complex social and economic barriers, but also willingness to change the status quo. Racism: Recognize it. Reject it! allows MCoS to have an impact through public awareness, education, youth leadership, local partner capacity building, and community engagement. We look forward to strengthening relationships and supporting action throughout the province."

–Rhonda Rosenberg, Executive Director, Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan

The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program (CSMARI) promotes a diverse and inclusive society. The program has three components: Events, Projects, and Community Capacity Building. It also includes two separate initiatives: the Community Support for Black Canadian Youth initiative and the Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative for Multiculturalism.

On June 25, 2019, after extensive cross-country consultations, the Government of Canada unveiled its new anti-racism strategy called Building a Foundation for Change, which encourages a more inclusive and equitable country for all Canadians.

The Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan has been raising awareness of the benefits of cultural diversity and the dangers of racism since 1975. The council currently represents 61 member organizations and includes thousands of volunteers committed to promoting the benefits of multiculturalism.

