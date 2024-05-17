COURTENAY, BC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech, is in Courtenay today visiting the Comox Valley Service Canada Centre. This location is among the 22 Service Canada Centres across the country where the 10-business day passport service was expanded. Canadians can apply for their passport on-site and the application will be processed within 10 business days. Since August 23, 2023, the Comox Valley Service Canada Centre has processed over 7,600 passport applications.

This location also offers services for other programs, such as Employment Insurance, pensions, and Social Insurance Numbers.

With summer fast approaching, many Canadians are planning their vacations. For those who want to travel abroad, Service Canada encourages future travelers to have a valid passport before booking a trip. Canadians in northern and central Vancouver Island who have no immediate travel plans can take advantage of other Service Canada Centres that offer 20-day passport service, including locations in Campbell River, Port Alberni and Nanaimo. They can also apply by mail, and the application will be processed within 20 business days (plus mailing time).

Travellers who need their passport in less than 10 business days must visit a passport office that offers express or urgent pick-up service, for an extra fee, such as the Victoria Passport Office in the Bay Centre. For more details, visit the Find a passport service location in Canada webpage.

Clients who want information on the status of their submitted passport application can visit the online Passport Application Status Checker. This digital tool allows applicants to get updates on their applications without needing to call or visit Service Canada. The status of applications submitted in person are available after 5 business days, and after 10 business days for those submitted by mail.

"We are always looking at new ways to enhance your experience and reduce the time you have to wait in line at a Service Canada Centre. With the new, expanded 10-business day passport service at the Comox Valley Service Canada Centre Vancouver Islanders have great option to apply for, and receive their passport, quickly and efficiently."

– Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech

The service standard for applications submitted at passport offices and Service Canada Centres offering 10-day passport service is 10 business days, plus mail time if pick-up is not required.

The service standard for applications submitted at regular Service Canada Centres, scheduled outreach sites and by mail is 20 business days, plus mail time.

The performance target for application processing is for at least 90% of complete applications to be processed within these service standards. For 2023–2024, 92% of applications, regardless of method of submission, were processed within service standards.

To use the Passport Application Status Checker, those who applied in person will need the file reference number provided on their receipt. Clients who have mailed in their application or don't have file number or reference number can request to receive it at the email address that was provided on the application.

Clients can book appointments for passport services at their nearest Service Canada locations on eServiceCanada. Appointment availability may vary, and all passport application form(s) must be completed prior to the appointment.

Estimated wait times at offices offering the 10-business-day service can be found at the Find a passport service location in Canada webpage.

webpage. For 2024–25, Service Canada expects to receive between 5.19 million and 5.74 million passport applications.

Passport Program statistics are published online, and all data is updated monthly.

