Minister Anandasangaree delivers apology to Inuit families for Dundas Harbour relocations

ARCTIC BAY, NU, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and the Dundas Harbour Relocation Society

Addressing past wrongs is key to advancing reconciliation and renewing the Inuit-Crown relationship.

Today, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs apologized for the multiple, forced relocations of Inuit families from their home in Kinngait (formerly Cape Dorset), Nunavut, to unfamiliar and unforgiving lands between 1934 and 1948.

These forced relocations prioritized Canada's sovereignty at the expense of Inuit lives, disregarding the well-being of children, youth, and their families. They shattered kinship ties, severed connections to the land, and eroded traditional knowledge and cultural identity. The profound harm inflicted continues to echo across generations, leaving a legacy of marginalization and intergenerational trauma.

The journey to this apology has been long, but has been driven by the resilience and advocacy of the survivors and their families. Isaac Shooyook, one of the last remaining survivors of the relocations, has spent years seeking justice. While many survivors are no longer here to witness this moment, we honor their strength, resilience, and the lasting impact of their fight for justice.

As part of a negotiated settlement signed on January 22, 2025, Canada provided $4.5 million to the Dundas Harbour Relocation Society, to support Inuit families who have carried the burden of these hardships. Although we recognize that no amount of money can truly compensate for erase the hardships endured by Inuit, this settlement represents a meaningful step towards healing and justice.

This long-overdue apology is a vital step toward healing the relationship between the federal government and Inuit, advancing reconciliation, and fostering a stronger, healthier, and more prosperous future for Inuit.

Quotes

"I am relieved to see this long awaited apology come from the Government of Canada. Sadly, the relocatees are no longer alive today. I have known and visited the Elders while they were still alive and they spoke about how they suffered. But this will help them have a voice about what they endured over eighty years ago. I initiated this fifteen years ago following an apology to the High Arctic Exiles. I am happy this is coming to its end. Though it has taken far too long, this acknowledgment is a step toward healing. May it bring comfort to the descendants and families who carry these stories forward and serve as a reminder that their resilience and truth will not be forgotten."

Isaac Shooyook

Elder and survivor of the Dundas Harbour relocations

"We are now at a mobilization stage to finally expose the truth of Kinngait families that were relocated to Dundas Harbour, confirming that it did indeed happen. The fact that I have witnessed and felt the impacts for myself makes it that much more important to share the message so that the Elders who have experienced the impacts of the relocation can and will be properly acknowledged. This took a long time to reveal the unfortunate events caused by the relocation, and it is regretful that the majority of the Elders have already passed on, never to hear the apology and the acknowledgement they so deserve. This is why it is so vital to share all of the impacts of the relocation to be heard by their descendants, and to accept the apology as it concedes the injustice of the relocation. I am now looking forward to living in peace and harmony after the apology."

Sarah Philip

The Dundas Harbour Relocation Society

"Today, the Government of Canada accepted its responsibility for the ongoing harms inflicted on Inuit families through the Dundas Harbour relocations. Addressing this injustice is an important step toward advancing reconciliation and renewing our relationship with Inuit. Thank you to the Dundas Harbour Relocation Society, who's advocacy and work made this historic day possible."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

The Tallirutiit were the first Inuit to experience forced relocation by the Government of Canada , a practice that became routine in later decades.

, a practice that became routine in later decades. In 1934, Aiyow, her sons Kigutak, Shappa, Qavavauq, Napassikallak and the only daughter Etillui - were relocated from Kinngait (previously Cape Dorset ) to Dundas Harbour (Tallirutiit) on Devon Island , over 1,000 kilometres away. Promised a return in two years, they were instead moved multiple times.

) to Dundas Harbour (Tallirutiit) on , over 1,000 kilometres away. Promised a return in two years, they were instead moved multiple times. The relocations were as follows: 1934: Kinngait to Dundas Harbour 1936: Dundas Harbour to Arctic Bay 1937: Arctic Bay to Fort Ross 1948: Fort Ross to Spence Bay



Isaac Shooyook, one of the last elders of the descendants, has spent years seeking justice. He first wrote in February 2010 to then Member of Parliament Leona Aglukkaq and had many discussions with Aglukkaq, who supported efforts to start the process.

to then Member of Parliament Leona Aglukkaq and had many discussions with Aglukkaq, who supported efforts to start the process. The Dundas Harbour Relocation Society represents the Inuit families who were relocated across Nunavut between 1934 and 1948. Although Isaac Shooyook worked for many years preceding, the Dundas Harbour Relocation Society has worked for over a decade seeking acknowledgment and justice.

between 1934 and 1948. Although Isaac Shooyook worked for many years preceding, the Dundas Harbour Relocation Society has worked for over a decade seeking acknowledgment and justice. On April 23, 2014 , the Dundas Harbour Relocation Society submitted a statement of claim to Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, seeking compensation and an apology from Canada for these relocations.

, the Dundas Harbour Relocation Society submitted a statement of claim to Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, seeking compensation and an apology from for these relocations. On January 22, 2025 , after years of negotiations, the Dundas Harbour Relocation Society and the Government of Canada signed a settlement agreement.

