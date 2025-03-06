Minister Anandasangaree appoints Murray Rankin as Ministerial Special Representative to Address Legacy of Giant Mine

OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Addressing historical injustices and working in partnership with Indigenous communities is key to advancing reconciliation in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced the appointment of Murray Rankin as a Ministerial Special Representative tasked with assessing the impacts of the legacy of the Giant Mine on historical Treaty rights and exploring potential pathways to resolution.

Murray Rankin is a former parliamentarian and a former Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation in the Government of British Columbia. A lawyer with extensive expertise in Indigenous, environmental, and public law, he holds law degrees from the University of Toronto and Harvard Law School.

As Ministerial Special Representative, Mr. Rankin will work independently of CIRNAC and CanNor and report directly to the Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs. His experience and knowledge will support future recommendations to address the harms that resulted from the Giant Mine operations. A final report is expected in 2026, providing recommendations and insights to support a resolution and advance the path toward reconciliation and healing.

Quotes

"The appointment of a Ministerial Special Representative is another important step forward in addressing the legacy of Giant Mine. I had the pleasure of working with Mr. Rankin during his time as British Columbia's Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, where we advanced generational change in partnership with Indigenous communities. I welcome his leadership in this critical work and thank him for his commitment to advancing reconciliation."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"I am deeply honoured to take on this role as Ministerial Special Representative to assess the lasting impacts of the Giant Mine. Throughout my career, I have worked alongside Indigenous communities to uphold rights, advance reconciliation, and seek meaningful solutions to complex challenges. I look forward to engaging with partners to better understand the mine's impacts on Treaty rights and to work together to identify a just and equitable path forward."

Murray Rankin

Ministerial Special Representative

Quick facts

The Giant Mine operated between 1948 and 2004 and was one of the longest-operating gold mines in Canada . The Government of Canada became responsible for the site when the owners went bankrupt. It is one of Canada's highest priority contaminated sites, whose environmental liabilities include 237,000 tonnes of arsenic trioxide stored in underground chambers.

. The Government of became responsible for the site when the owners went bankrupt. It is one of highest priority contaminated sites, whose environmental liabilities include 237,000 tonnes of arsenic trioxide stored in underground chambers. Canada's remediation of the Giant Mine site started in July 2021 . The project's primary goal is to protect human health and safety and the environment. This requires long-term containment and management of the arsenic trioxide waste and water treatment, as well as cleaning up the surface of the site.

remediation of the Giant Mine site started in . The project's primary goal is to protect human health and safety and the environment. This requires long-term containment and management of the arsenic trioxide waste and water treatment, as well as cleaning up the surface of the site. In 2021, Canada signed 3 agreements with respect to seeking resolution with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation as it relates to the legacy of Giant Mine, including: the Collaborative Process Protocol Agreement to guide how the parties will share information and develop a shared understanding of the facts; the Memorandum of Cooperation that outlines how the Northwest Territories Regional Office will facilitate discussions between other federal departments and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation for the purposes of addressing their social priorities; and the Community Benefits Agreement regarding providing socio-economic benefits with respect to the Giant Mine Remediation Project.

signed 3 agreements with respect to seeking resolution with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation as it relates to the legacy of Giant Mine, including:

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Gregory Frame, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, [email protected]; Media Relations: Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]